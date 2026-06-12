The foundation stone for Shree Janajyoti Secondary School was laid in Nepal's Kalikot district. The school is being constructed with Indian financial aid of NPR 93 million under its High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP).

The foundation stone for the construction of a school with Indian assistance was laid in Kalikot District in Karnali Province of Nepal.

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As per a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the foundation stone was laid on Thursday for the construction of the Shree Janajyoti Secondary School Building in Sannitriveni Rural Municipality-4. "The School Building is being built with Government of India's financial assistance of approximately Nepali Rupees 93 million. This High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) will be implemented through the Sannitriveni Rural Municipality, Kalikot. This is the first HICDP in Kalikot district of Nepal," the embassy announced.

Commitment to Shared Growth

The Chairman of Sannitriveni Rural Municipality and other stakeholders appreciated the developmental support being provided by the Government of India. They expressed confidence that the new infrastructure would help enhance the learning environment for students and educators in Sannitriveni Rural Municipality.

Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Nepal, in a video message, extended his best wishes to all stakeholders of the project. He reiterated the Government of India's steadfast commitment to working closely with the people and Government of Nepal to achieve shared growth and prosperity.

India-Nepal Development Partnership

"As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in strengthening the efforts of the Government of Nepal in promoting growth and development, apart from augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors," the embassy stated in the release.

Since the inception of the HICDP programme, close to 600 projects have been undertaken by the Government of India, covering all seven provinces of Nepal and spanning 74 districts. Of these, 18 projects are located in Karnali Province across various sectors.

In addition, the Government of India has gifted 56 ambulances and 14 school buses to various institutions working in the health and education sectors of Karnali Province, including four ambulances and two school buses in Kalikot. (ANI)