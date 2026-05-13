Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira arrived in New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting. The two-day meeting, on May 14-15, will be chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, as India holds the 2026 BRICS presidency.

Foreign Minister of Brazil Mauro Vieira on Wednesday arrived in India for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, "Warm welcome to the Foreign Minister Mr. Mauro Vieira of Brazil, as he arrives in New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting." Warm welcome to the Foreign Minister Mr. Mauro Vieira of Brazil, as he arrives in New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. 🇮🇳 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/EOYTnQr1ST — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 13, 2026

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil noted in a post on X, "After completing the two-day itinerary in Central Asia, Minister Mauro Vieira landed in New Delhi to take part in the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting." Depois de concluir o roteiro de dois dias na Ásia Central, o Ministro Mauro Vieira desembarcou em Nova Delhi para participar da reunião de ministros de relações exteriores do BRICS. pic.twitter.com/QeBLjTrshF — Itamaraty Brasil 🇧🇷 (@ItamaratyGovBr) May 13, 2026

India Assumes BRICS Presidency

Brazil was the President of BRICS before India. The 4th BRICS Sherpas Meeting concluded on December 12, 2025, with the formal transfer of the group's presidency from Brasil to India, marked by the handover of the gavel. The new leadership also presented the priorities to be discussed in 2026. Brasil's Sherpa, Ambassador Mauricio Lyrio, formally transferred the BRICS presidency to India's Sherpa, Ambassador Sudhakar Dalela.

Meeting Agenda and Participants

India will host the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting on May 14-15. The meeting will be chaired by S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister. BRICS Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation from Member and Partner Countries will participate in the meeting. They will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers of BRICS Member Countries will exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.

On the second day, BRICS Member and Partner Countries will participate in a session themed "BRICS@20: Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability". This will be followed by a session on the "Reforms of Global Governance and Multilateral System".

Previous Engagement

The BRICS Foreign Ministers held their last meeting on the margins of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) on 26 September 2025. The meeting was chaired by India in its capacity as the incoming BRICS Chair for 2026.