Can earwax help detect cancer? A study conducted by the Federal University of Goiás (UFG), a Brazilian public institution, shows that earwax-based tests can help indicate the presence of cancer in patients.

The initiative, named Cerumenogram, received an honorable mention at the 2025 Capes Award. Until now, cancer detection has involved complex and expensive tests like blood tests, biopsies, and scans.

According to this new research, earwax can also signal serious hidden diseases in the body, especially cancer.

How Did Earwax Become a ,Health, Fingerprint?

Researchers say that when our body is completely healthy, the chemical composition of earwax remains consistent. But as soon as a serious disease, especially cancer, begins to develop in the body, the chemical profile of this wax starts to change. According to the study's coordinator, Nelson Antoniosi Filho, "Today, earwax has become our health's fingerprint." This means clues about what's happening inside the body can now be found in earwax.

Is the test really accurate?

As part of this research, samples were taken from 751 people.

531 people were already undergoing cancer treatment—the test correctly identified cancer in all of them.

220 people had no reported illness—only 5 of their samples were found to be suspicious, and later, conventional tests confirmed cancer in all of them.

This is why the test is considered highly accurate and reliable.

Can this test also detect the pre-cancer stage?

In 2025, scientists achieved another major breakthrough. The research revealed that this test can also identify the pre-cancer stage. This means:

Treatment is possible before the disease starts

Less painful and easier treatment

Higher chances of saving the patient's life

Currently, due to regulatory procedures, this test is not available for free in Brazil's public health system. However, it is expected to be introduced in private hospitals and public educational institutions soon.

Will Alzheimer's and Parkinson's also be detected?

Scientists are now also working on using this technology to identify neurological diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and dementia. If successful, it could completely change the world of medical diagnostics. Earwax is no longer just something to be cleaned but is becoming a key to health.

This Brazilian research shows that even a cheap, easy, and painless test can detect a deadly disease like cancer in time.