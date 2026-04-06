Celso Amorim, Brazil's presidential advisor, warns of a potential third world war, calling the US-Israel-Iran escalation the 'worst possible scenario.' He says intersecting conflicts and eroding diplomacy risk a global catastrophic confrontation.

In a stark warning on the state of global geopolitics, Celso Amorim, chief advisor to Brazil's presidency, has cautioned that the world faces a "very serious" situation with a tangible risk of wider conflict, even hinting at the possibility of a third world war.

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Speaking in an interview, Amorim described the ongoing military escalation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran as "the worst possible scenario". He warned that conflicts in West Asia from Gaza to southern Lebanon can no longer be viewed in isolation, as they increasingly intersect with broader tensions like the war in Ukraine, as reported by Brasil 247.

Escalation Risks and Nuclear Fears

Amorim expressed particular alarm over reports of strategic military movements, including a nuclear-capable bomber near Iranian airspace. "Once a nuclear war starts, I don't know how it ends," he cautioned, underlining the gravity of escalation. Rejecting assumptions of a quick resolution, he argued that Iran's deep historical and political foundations make it resilient. "It may emerge wounded, but it will survive as an integral country," he said, criticising Western expectations of regime collapse.

Diplomacy and World Order in Collapse

A key concern, Amorim noted, is the erosion of diplomacy. He stressed that trust, central to negotiations, has been severely undermined by military strikes during ongoing talks. Such actions, he argued, empower hardline factions while weakening space for dialogue.

Beyond the battlefield, Amorim declared that the international system itself is unravelling. "There is no longer a world order," he said, pointing to the weakening of multilateral institutions like the World Trade Organisation and the sidelining of forums such as the G20. He also highlighted the unresolved Palestinian issue as a persistent catalyst of instability, warning that without its resolution, the region will remain volatile.

Urgent Call to Avert Global Confrontation

Concluding, Amorim said overlapping conflicts risk converging into a larger crisis. He urged renewed commitment to diplomacy, warning that unchecked fragmentation could push the world toward a catastrophic global confrontation. (ANI)