Bolivian Vice President Edmand Lara Montano arrives in Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. He is among 20 global leaders attending the summit, which aims to foster dialogue on responsible AI governance, innovation, and digital infrastructure.

Bolivian Vice President Edmand Lara Montano arrived at Delhi Airport on Tuesday. The Vice President is expected to attend the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026, as one of the 20 global leaders to attend the event.

According to MEA, India and Bolivia maintain friendly and cordial relations. Bilateral exchanges, trade, and investment are promising, with potential to increase mutually beneficial cooperation. Both sides are working to improve engagement and forge a partnership across sectors such as minerals, infrastructure development, health & pharmaceuticals, Information Technology, capacity building, and development cooperation.

Global Leaders to Attend Summit

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Heads of State and Government are scheduled to attend the Summit. The leaders include the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay; Vice President of Bolivia, Edmundo Lara Montano; President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva; Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic; President of Estonia, Alar Karis; Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo; President of France, Emmanuel Macron; Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis; Vice President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo; and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov. The other 10 leaders to participate are Hereditary Prince of the Principality of Liechtenstein, Prince Alois; Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navin Ramgoolam; President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic; President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini; President of Spain, Pedro Sanchez; President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Disanayaka; Vice President of Seychelles, Sebastien Pillay; President of Switzerland, Guy Parmelin; Prime Minister of Netherlands, Dick Schoof and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi from UAE, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Aims and Vision of the Summit

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 aims to foster dialogue on responsible AI governance, innovation ecosystems, digital public infrastructure, climate-conscious technology and equitable access to emerging technologies. The Summit is envisioned as a pivotal global platform to shape a future-oriented agenda for inclusive, responsible, and impactful AI, and it aims to move beyond high-level discussions to deliver tangible outcomes that support economic growth, social development, and the sustainable use of AI.

Core Pillars and Thematic Focus

The Summit is structured around three core pillars -- People, Planet, and Progress -- with discussions focusing on employment and skilling, sustainable and energy-efficient AI, and economic and social development. Seven thematic working groups, co-chaired by representatives from the Global North and Global South, are presenting concrete deliverables, including proposals for AI Commons, trusted AI tools, shared compute infrastructure and sector-specific compendiums of AI use cases.

Insights on AI's Impact and Opportunities

Participants also gain insights into how AI is impacting various professions and industries, the new skills required in the evolving job market, opportunities for startups to engage with investors and partners, and the role of AI in supporting farmers, small businesses and service providers.

Focus on AI Safety, Governance, and Sovereign AI

Sessions are addressing AI safety, governance, ethical use, data protection and India's approach to sovereign AI, including the development of indigenous foundation models for strategic sectors. (ANI)