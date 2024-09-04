Boko Haram militants on bikes kill 127: Mass funeral held in grief-stricken Nigerian village (WATCH)

A devastating attack by suspected Boko Haram militants in northeastern Nigeria has resulted in the deaths of at least 127 villagers, rights watchdog Amnesty International said on Tuesday.

A devastating attack by suspected Boko Haram militants in northeastern Nigeria has resulted in the deaths of at least 127 villagers, rights watchdog Amnesty International said on Tuesday. The attack, which occurred in the Tarmuwa council area of Yobe state, marks one of the deadliest incidents in the region in recent memory.

On Sunday evening, more than 50 extremists on motorcycles descended upon the village, opening fire on a busy market, worshippers, and residents inside their homes. After the initial onslaught, the attackers proceeded to set numerous buildings ablaze, causing widespread destruction. The Yobe police, represented by spokesperson Dungus Abdulkarim, attributed the attack to Boko Haram, a militant group that has been waging an insurgency in the region since 2009. The group seeks to establish a strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, across northeastern Nigeria.

The insurgency, which has splintered into various factions over the years, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 35,000 people, the displacement of over 2 million, and a severe humanitarian crisis. Millions of people in the region are currently in dire need of foreign aid.

While Yobe Deputy Governor Idi Barde Gubana reported an official death toll of 34, local leaders and residents provided a much higher count.

Zanna Umar, a community leader, stated that 102 villagers have been confirmed dead so far. However, local media houses and Amnesty International said at least 127 villagers lost their lives.

“Search for dead bodies in the bush and in homes set ablaze is ongoing,” the rights group said. “The attack demonstrates the armed group’s disregard for the rules of international humanitarian law. These killings specifically targeting civilians amount to war crimes,” it added.

According to Umar, many of the deceased were buried before officials arrived, or their bodies were taken to other locations for burial. "We are still working to search for more because many people are still missing," Umar added, indicating that the final death toll could rise further.

The attack is part of a broader pattern of violence in the region, where reprisals by militants against villagers who collaborate with security forces are common. Local media reported that Boko Haram claimed responsibility for the attack, describing it as retaliation for villagers who had informed security operatives about the group's activities. This information had reportedly led to the deaths of several Boko Haram members.

"This is the first time our community has faced such a devastating attack," Buba Adamu, a local chief, was quoted as saying by AP News. "We never imagined something like this could happen here."

Security experts have criticized the Nigerian government's response to the ongoing crisis. Confidence MacHarry of SBM Intelligence, a Lagos-based security firm, noted that some areas in the northeast are effectively out of the control of the Nigerian army. In these regions, villagers live in constant fear of reprisals, with the military only able to conduct operations without maintaining a permanent presence.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who assumed office last year with a promise to end the conflict with Boko Haram, condemned the attack in a statement. However, his statement, which assured villagers of justice, did not outline any specific security measures to prevent future attacks. Security analysts have faulted Tinubu's policies, arguing that he has not yet implemented the bold steps necessary to address the ongoing violence. Many of the challenges he inherited, including inadequate resources and manpower, remain unresolved.

As the search for more victims continues, the residents of Tarmuwa and the surrounding areas remain gripped by fear and uncertainty, with no clear end in sight to the violence that has plagued northeastern Nigeria for over a decade.

Latest Videos