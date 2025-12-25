BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is returning to Dhaka on Thursday after 17 years in exile. The party has planned elaborate arrangements to welcome him, including a reception, while the government is ensuring security for his return.

According to bdnews24, citing party sources, Rahman, who is the son of former Bangladeshi President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, boarded a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from London on Wednesday (local time), accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman and daughter, Zaima Rahman. The flight is scheduled to make a stopover in Sylhet before landing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at around 11:20 am (local time), bdnews24 reported. Leaders and activists of the BNP's UK unit accompanied him to the airport and saw him off.

BNP Plans Grand Welcome

Meanwhile, in Bangladesh, BNP party workers had made elaborate arrangements to welcome their acting chief. Senior party leaders, including members of the Standing Committee, are expected to receive him at the airport, followed by a brief reception programme, bdnews24 reported.

Security Heightened at Airport

To manage the crowd, airport authorities imposed a 24-hour ban on visitors at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport ahead of Rahman's return. According to bdnews24, officials in a statement said that the restriction will remain in force from 6:00 pm on December 24 until 6:00 pm on December 25. During this period, entry to the airport will be permitted only for passengers holding valid tickets and passports, and all other visitors and accompanying persons will be barred from the airport premises.

Interim Government Ensures Security

Bangladesh's interim government is also implementing the necessary measures to protect the BNP Acting Chairman. According to Press Secretary of the Chief Adviser of the interim government, Shafiqul Alam, the government welcomed Rahman's return to the country, adding that security preparations are being finalised in coordination with the BNP, with authorities working to accommodate all requests made by the party, bdnews24 reported. In a press conference on Wednesday, Alam said that the government is making "every effort" to ensure adequate security.

Post-Arrival Itinerary

Following his arrival, Rahman will attend a short reception organised by the party on the 300 Feet Road, also known as the 36 July Expressway, bdnews24 reported. BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, convenor of the "Tarique Homecoming Committee", said the programme on the 300 Feet Road would include a brief address by the Acting Chairman. Following this, he will visit Evercare Hospital and later move to his residence at Gulshan Avenue in Dhaka, bdnews24 reported.

Voter Registration and Election Preparations

During his visit, Rahman is also scheduled to register himself as a voter on December 27, bdnews24 reported, citing Salahuddin Ahmed. He stated that the election offices would remain open on Saturday, enabling Rahman to complete the necessary formalities, including obtaining his national identity card.

Meanwhile, nomination forms have already been collected in Bogura on behalf of Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman for the parliamentary elections scheduled for February 12, bdnews24 reported. According to BNP Bogura district unit president Rezaul Karim Badsha, Khaleda Zia's nomination paper was collected from the Bogura-7 constituency, while Tarique Rahman's nomination paper was obtained from the Bogura-6 constituency. Former lawmaker Helaluzzaman Talukder Lalu collected the nomination paper for Khaleda Zia, while Badsha collected the form on behalf of Tarique Rahman, bdnews24 reported. (ANI)