Following a landslide victory in Bangladesh's 2026 general election, the BNP thanked Indian PM Narendra Modi for congratulating its leader, Tarique Rahman. The party signaled its intent to work closely with New Delhi for regional stability.

BNP Thanks PM Modi for Election Congrats

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Saturday (local time) acknowledged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory message following the party's sweeping victory in Bangladesh's parliamentary elections earlier this month. In a post on X, the BNP expressed appreciation for Modi's message and recognition of its leadership. "Thank you very much, Honourable @narendramodi. We greatly appreciate your kind acknowledgment of Mr. Tarique Rahman's leadership in securing the BNP's decisive win in the national elections. This outcome reflects the trust and confidence the people of Bangladesh have placed in our leadership and in the democratic process."

Commitment to Democracy and Bilateral Ties

The party further underscored its commitment to democratic governance and national development. "Bangladesh remains committed to upholding democratic values, inclusivity, and progressive development for all its citizens."

Highlighting the importance of bilateral ties, the BNP signaled its intent to work closely with New Delhi in the coming years. "We look forward to engaging constructively with India to advance our multifaceted relationship, guided by mutual respect, sensitivity to each other's concerns, and a shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in our region."

PM Modi's Congratulatory Message

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended his warm wishes to Tarique Rahman following the BNP's electoral triumph, which marked a significant political shift in Bangladesh's leadership landscape. In his message posted on X, Modi congratulated Rahman on steering the party to a decisive mandate. "I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership. India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals. @trahmanbnp @bdbnp78"

2026 Election Background and Results

The 2026 Bangladeshi general election, held on 12 February 2026, marked a major political shift. It was the first election after the 2024 mass protests that ousted long-time leader Sheikh Hasina. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, won a landslide majority in the 300-seat parliament, securing well over the 151 seats needed to form government and positioning Rahman as prime minister-designate. The Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami alliance emerged as the main opposition. Voter turnout was around 59%, and a constitutional referendum on governance reforms passed. Results triggered reactions across Bangladesh's political spectrum and internationally amid hopes for democratic renewal. (ANI)