Iran's representative in India says Tehran is forced into a defensive posture against "unjust" attacks by the US and "Zionist regime" and that regional neighbours now realise external powers cannot guarantee their security.

Iran Vows to Defend Independence, Dignity

Iran's Supreme Leader late Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei's representative in India, Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, has stated that the nation remains resolute in its defence of its independence and dignity following attacks by the United States and the "Zionist regime."

Addressing the escalating regional tensions, Elahi noted that Tehran has been forced into a defensive posture against what he termed "unjust" aggression. "No one wanted this situation and these circumstances, but we are forced to have this situation. Our situation is not good, our condition is not good. We were attacked by the United States and the Zionist regime unjustly, and we have to defend ourselves. We sacrifice for our land, we sacrifice for our dignity, we sacrifice for our morality, we sacrifice for our independence," he said.

'Neighbours Realise External Powers Can't Guarantee Security'

In a conversation with ANI, the representative shifted focus to the future of the region, asserting that the current crisis has led Iran's neighbours to realise that external powers cannot provide a permanent security guarantee. "Actually, I'm sure that the future will be better for Iran, and our neighbours understood that no one can give them a guarantee and that they can solve their problems and their issues within themselves. They never need any foreigners to come to this regime and protect them," Elahi remarked.

He further commented on the diminishing influence of foreign military presences, suggesting that regional independence is on the rise. "They understood that even the United States, although it established a lot of bases in their countries and got billions of dollars from our neighbours, cannot give them a guarantee and cannot do anything for them. They realised that, and we got the message from them that they will be more independent than before," he added.

India-Iran Friendship 'Beyond This Time'

Contextualising the impact of the ongoing conflict on bilateral trade, particularly regarding oil imports and exports between Tehran and New Delhi, Elahi emphasised that the friendship between the two nations is rooted in a shared history that predates modern geopolitical friction. "Actually, the relationship and friendship between Iran and India is beyond this time. Our relationship started 3,000 years ago, and our people connected, Indian people, by culture, by communication with them, by civilisation, philosophy and spiritual matters," the representative stated.

Looking past the immediate disruptions caused by clashes and attacks, Elahi maintained that the civilisational bond between India and Iran would ensure the continuity of their partnership once the current circumstances subside. "So, this relationship will continue, I'm sure. Now we are in certain circumstances, and I'm sure that it will finish, and again all nations will come together and continue their relationship. They will come successfully," he said.

The remarks come amidst a highly volatile security situation in the region, where direct military exchanges and strikes on strategic assets have disrupted traditional trade routes and energy corridors. As regional players navigate the fallout of these hostilities, the emphasis remains on whether diplomatic engagement and historical ties can mitigate the risks of a broader, prolonged conflict. (ANI)