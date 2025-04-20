New Delhi: Following the killing of Hindu minority leader Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Bangladesh, Spiritual guru and founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev called the incident "a blot on the subcontinent" and on "humanity," urging that the "savage persecution of the minority community" must come to an end.

In a post on X on Sunday, Sadhguru wrote, "This savage persecution of the minority community in Bangladesh must stop. This is a blot on the subcontinent and on Humanity. Unacceptable."