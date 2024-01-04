Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Blasts near Soleimani tomb: Iran holds Israel, US responsible; India ‘shocked, saddened’ by twin bombings

    Iran is vowing vengeance against the U.S. and Israel after twin blasts near slain military commander Qasem Soleimani's tomb killed 103 people. Tehran has directly blamed Israel and the U.S. for the terrorist attack and announced a national day of mourning on Thursday.
     

    Iran in strong words has held Israel and the U.S. responsible for the recent twin blasts that took place in the Iranian city of Kerman on Wednesday. The twin blasts occurred on the fourth death anniversary of slain military commander Qasem Soleimani. An influx of people was seen before the blasts occurred near the burial site. 

    Hundreds of people arrived at the tomb to pay respects to Qasem Soleimani. However, bomb blasts occurred in the morning hours creating disruption and causing massive injuries to hundreds. The first blasts occurred approximately 700 meters from the burial site while the second blast which took place nearly 30 minutes later occurred 1 kilometer from the burial site. 

    So far, 103 have been killed in blasts while 188 people were severely injured and instantly shifted to nearby hospitals after rescue. The blasts have risked more disruption in the already disruptive region. Oil Prices soared in the International market on Wednesday indicating a tough time for the Global economy. Iran instantly reacted to the twin blasts blaming Israel and the U.S.

    The U.S. was directly involved in the killing of military commander Qasem Soleimani four years ago through an air strike. The then U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the hit on one of the most powerful men in Iran. Qasem Soleimani held immense influence and acted as a key power broker in the region. Soleimani directed Iran's policy against Israel as well as the U.S. post-economic sanctions. 

    Iran strongly reacted to the killing of Qasem Soleimani four years ago. They have provided the same reaction through different words in the aftermath of the twin blasts on Wednesday. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi canceled his trip to Turkey due to the fresh crisis. The region was already engulfed in the three-month-long crisis due to the Israel-Palestine conflict. 

    India Reacts to Twin Blasts

    The Ministry of External Affairs in India reacted to the developments in Iran. India expressed shock over the twin blasts that took the lives of 103 people. It also expressed solidarity with the government of Iran and its people. India is one of the most reliable partners of Israel however, India due to its balancing act has also good relations with Tehran. 

    MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are shocked and saddened by the terrible bombings in the Kerman City of Iran. At this difficult time, we express our solidarity with the government and the people of Iran. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and with the wounded.”

