The Baloch Liberation Army claims its 'Operation Herof II' is ongoing for a sixth day, dismissing Pakistani military (ISPR) reports of its conclusion as propaganda. The BLA alleges the ISPR is concealing its own casualties and battlefield failures.

BLA Rejects ISPR Claims, Vows Operation Continues

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed that its operation titled "Operation Herof II" is continuing into its sixth consecutive day, rejecting statements issued by Pakistan's military media wing as propaganda. The claims were made in a statement posted on February 5 by Jeeyand Baloch, spokesperson for the Baloch Liberation Army.

As cited in Jeeyand Baloch's post, the BLA asserted that Operation Herof II remains ongoing with what it described as determination, consistency and military success. The statement said that any claims by the Pakistani state or its media apparatus, including the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), regarding the conclusion of the operation should be regarded as false until the BLA itself announces its end. According to the statement, such claims do not reflect the ground realities described and lack credibility among the Baloch population.

Conflicting Reports on Casualties and Military Failures

The statement alleged that ISPR press releases issued during the operation have been contradictory and misleading. It claimed that on the first day of the operation, Pakistani authorities had announced their conclusion and the elimination of all attackers, a claim which, according to the BLA, has been repeated daily over the past six days. The statement further alleged that these repeated claims indicate failures both on the battlefield and in what it described as the narrative domain.

Jeeyand Baloch's post also addressed casualties, stating that BLA fighters, referred to as Sarmachars and Fidaeens, enter the conflict with the belief that martyrdom is an honourable outcome. The statement claimed that the organisation publicly acknowledges its fallen members by releasing their names, photographs and circumstances, while alleging that the Pakistani army conceals casualties among its personnel by withholding identities and conducting burials without public disclosure.

Allegations Regarding Enforced Disappearances

The statement further alleged that daily claims by ISPR of killing large numbers of BLA fighters serve to conceal military setbacks and institutional corruption, particularly before Pakistan's domestic audience. It also claimed that forcibly disappeared persons are allegedly being killed and presented as combatants to obscure accusations of enforced disappearances and torture, though no independent verification was provided in the statement.

Claims of Widespread Baloch Support

According to the post, the BLA claimed to have received widespread support, intelligence cooperation and moral backing from the Baloch population during Operation Herof II. The statement alleged that while Pakistani institutions rely on force and media messaging to maintain control, the BLA has strengthened what it described as its liberation movement through sustained resistance and sacrifices.

BLA to Announce Operation's Conclusion with Evidence

The statement reiterated that only the Baloch Liberation Army would announce the conclusion and outcome of Operation Herof II. It claimed that when such an announcement is made, it would be accompanied by what it described as evidence of territorial control, intelligence successes and retreats by Pakistani forces.

The post further stated that over the past six days, the BLA has released images and videos through its official channels showing what it claimed were captured areas, destroyed military posts and seized assets. (ANI)