In a Berlin speech, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of a 'wholesale capture' of India's institutional framework, weaponising agencies like the ED and CBI. He stated the INDIA bloc is united against the RSS ideology despite 'tactical contests'.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reiterated his allegation that the BJP is "capturing" the country's institutional framework, terming it an "attack" on the democratic system. Addressing a gathering at the Hertie School in Berlin, Germany, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Centre has "weaponised" investigating agencies, suggesting a quid pro quo in which businessmen in India financially support the BJP rather than Opposition parties.

'Wholesale Capture of Institutional Framework'

He said, "There is a wholesale capture of our institutional framework. Our intelligence agencies, ED and CBI, have been weaponised. ED and CBI have zero cases against the BJP, and most of the political cases are against the people who oppose them. If you are a businessman and try to support the Congress, you are threatened. BJP uses the institutional framework of India as a tool to build political power. Look at the money the BJP has and the Opposition has."

He added that Congress will create a "system of resistance" against the capture of institutions. "There is an attack on the democratic system. We have to find ways to counter this. We will create a system of opposition resistance that will succeed. We are not fighting the BJP, but their capture of the Indian institutional structure," the Congress leader said.

INDIA Bloc United Against RSS Ideology

Addressing the fact that the INDIA bloc parties are in contest in state and local elections against each other, Gandhi stated that the alliance is united against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's ideology while having "tactical contests" against each other. He also accused the BJP of proposing to eliminate the Constitution and the idea of equality. "All the parties of the INDIA alliance don't agree with the basic ideology of RSS. We are united on that question, but we have tactical contests, and we will continue to have them. We are united in the Parliament, and we will contest the BJP on laws that we disagree with. It is a deeper battle than simply elections. We are fighting a battle for an alternate vision of India. BJP is proposing the elimination of the constitution and equality between states, languages, and religions," he said.

A Clash Between Two Visions for India

Gandhi said that a large number of people do not support the vision of the Centre and the RSS and consider India to be "complex and diverse." "There are millions of people in India who have a completely different vision of the country than the government of India and the RSS. This has existed throughout history. Are you going to be ruled by the whims of one person, or are you going to be ruled by a conversation? There are people who think we should have a strong leader, and all this discussion is a waste of time, and then the other side says that India is too complex and diverse, speaks multiple languages and has too many ideas for one person to decide its future. India should be a conversation between its states," the Congress leader said.

"A number of people in India support PM Modi. A lot of people do not agree with his ideology and the vision of India that he has. We think the vision will fail, and it has tremendous problems. It will create massive tensions in India and make the Indian people fight with each other. We will fight it. It is a clash between two visions in India," he added.

Rahul Gandhi is on a five-day visit to Germany. Even earlier, the Congress MP has alleged an institutional capture by the RSS. During a discussion on electoral reforms in the Parliament, he had alleged that the ECI were "captured" by the RSS as part of its project to take over the country's institutions. (ANI)