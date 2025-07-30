Senior BJP leader K Annamalai will not contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, say sources. He is expected to take up an important role at the national level in the BJP very soon.

K Annamalai, one of the most well-known BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu, will not be contesting the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, say reports. This decision has surprised many of his supporters, but party sources say it is part of a larger plan.

According to reports, the BJP leadership has been preparing to give Annamalai a bigger role in the national team. Though no official post has been announced yet, discussions are going on, and a formal decision is expected soon.

Likely to be moved to central leadership

Party sources reportedly told The New Indian Express that Annamalai may be given a role in the central government or a top position in the party at the national level. One of the names being discussed is that of BJP General Secretary.

However, there is also talk that he may be nominated to the Rajya Sabha, though this has not been confirmed yet.

Annamalai, a former IPS officer from Karnataka, entered politics in 2020. He became the president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu and worked hard to expand the party in the state.

Even though the BJP did not win any seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, the party’s vote share increased from 3% to 11%. This performance is being seen as a result of Annamalai’s efforts, especially as the BJP contested alone without alliances.

In April this year, Annamalai stepped down as state president to allow the BJP-AIADMK alliance to function smoothly. At that time, the party had promised him a national-level post. He was replaced by MLA Nainar Nagenthran.

Amit Shah and others have praised his work

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has, on many occasions, praised Annamalai’s work. He has hinted that Annamalai will continue to play an important role, both in Tamil Nadu and at the national level.

Right after stepping down as state president, Annamalai was made a member of the BJP’s National Council. Recently, Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy also said that Annamalai deserves a big post in Delhi.

Though Annamalai has not given any public statement about his new role, many expect the official announcement to be made soon after the BJP elects its new national president next month.