Bizarre love triangle: Chinese mistress loses Rs 1.3 cr & boyfriend after his wife refuses divorce; here's how

A Chinese mistress loses both her money and boyfriend after paying the wife to divorce her husband, only for the court to rule against her.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 8:19 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 8:19 AM IST

In a story reminiscent of a Bollywood drama, a peculiar love triangle in China has left people both stunned and amused. The incident, involving a married couple and a mistress, escalated into a legal battle, ultimately resulting in an unexpected twist.

Han, a man from Shishi in China's Fujian province, married his wife Yang in 2013, and the couple share two daughters. Years later, Han began an affair with Shi, who also became his business partner. In November 2022, Shi and Han welcomed a son together.

Seeking to take Han for herself, Shi approached Yang with an offer to end the marriage. Shi reportedly paid Yang 1.2 million yuan (approximately Rs 1.3 crores) as part of a verbal agreement in exchange for divorcing Han. However, Yang took the money but refused to divorce her husband, leading to a heated conflict.

The Courtroom Battle

Frustrated by Yang's actions, Shi demanded the money back, but Yang refused. Left with no choice, Shi filed a lawsuit, claiming that Yang had broken their agreement and asking for a refund along with interest. The case was brought to the Shishi People's Court, which ruled against Shi on February 7.

The court deemed Shi's payment to Yang as immoral and in violation of public order since it aimed to disrupt a legally valid marriage. The court further noted that Yang and Han were already in a “cooling-off period” as part of their ongoing divorce proceedings, which undermined Shi’s legal claim for a refund.

The Financial Twist

Adding to the drama, it was revealed that Han had spent over 6 million yuan on Shi during their affair, without his wife Yang’s knowledge. Legal experts explained that, under Chinese law, significant assets acquired by a married man during an affair are considered jointly owned by the couple. This gives Yang the legal right to claim her share of the money from Shi.

Yue Zengchao, a lawyer from Henan Yushun Law Firm, clarified the situation: “Any significant assets acquired by a married man during the affair, without his wife’s consent, are considered jointly owned by the couple. The wife has the legal right to demand the return of her share from the third party.”

The bizarre case has amused social media users, with many praising Yang's actions. One user remarked, “The result is truly satisfying. Taking the money and refusing to divorce – this is the perfect way to make her lose both the man and the money!” Another quipped, “What kind of man is worth 1.2 million yuan?”

