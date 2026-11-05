The Indian High Commission in Nairobi has launched a new oral history podcast series, 'The Bharat Connection', to document the lives and contributions of prominent Indian-origin individuals in Kenya and preserve their unique heritage.

High Commission of India Launches 'The Bharat Connection'

The High Commission of India in Nairobi has launched a special oral history podcast series titled 'The Bharat Connection: Living Memories, Shared History' to document the lives and journeys of prominent and inspiring figures from the Indian-origin community in Kenya. In a post on X on Thursday, the High Commission of India in Kenya announced the launch of the initiative and shared a message from Indian High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, explaining the rationale behind the project.

Launch of The Bharat Connection 🇮🇳🤝🇰🇪 The High Commission of India in Nairobi launched “The Bharat Connection: Living Memories, Shared History”, a special oral history podcast series that will document the life and journey of prominent and inspiring figures from the Indian diaspora in Kenya. Listen to the High Commissioner of India in Kenya @AdarshSwaika1 as he speaks on the rationale of coming out with this unique initiative. Our first episode will be live soon. Stay tuned! @narendramodi @DrSJaishankar @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @iccr_hq @IndianDiplomacy @diaspora_india @DDNewslive @ANI @PTI_News @TheStarKenya @NationAfrica @StandardKenya @citizentvkenya — India in Kenya (and Somalia) (@IndiainKenya) November 5, 2026

Significance of the Initiative

Speaking about the initiative, Swaika said, "India and Kenya share a relationship shaped by generations of people who crossed the Indian Ocean, built new lives, and brought our societies closer together. Their journeys are an important part of our shared history." "To document these journeys, we will shortly be launching a series of episodes titled The Bharat Connection: Living Memories, Shared History," he added.

Highlighting the contributions of the Indian-origin community to Kenya, Swaika said, "Friends, the Indian-origin community has been an integral part of Kenya's national life. Its members have contributed across business and industry, healthcare and education, public service, sports, the arts, and philanthropy. The contributions of some of these people from different walks of life have been rightly recognised by the governments of India and Kenya."

He further emphasised the importance of preserving the community's experiences and memories for future generations. "Within Kenya's Indian-origin community lies a wealth of memories--of migration and settlement, enterprise and service, challenges and achievements. Many survive in family conversations, many in old photographs and letters. Recording them today will help ensure that future generations can understand and appreciate this heritage," he said.

Format and Future Episodes

The series will explore the journeys of earlier generations, including what brought them to Kenya, how they established themselves, the people who supported them, their continued connections with India and the lessons they wish to pass on. The conversations will be hosted by Kenneth Ombongi, Professor of History at the University of Nairobi, who has had a longstanding association with India. The first episode will feature industrialist and philanthropist Manu Chandaria, a recipient of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman and Kenya's Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear and National Heroes awards.

"As the series grows, we hope to bring together a range of voices and experiences, creating an audiovisual record that audiences in Kenya, India, and beyond can access and learn from," Swaika said.

Message to Younger Generations

Addressing younger generations, the Indian High Commissioner encouraged them to explore their family histories and document their heritage. "For younger viewers, I hope this project encourages conversations within your own families. Ask your parents and grandparents about their lives. Look through old photographs together. Record the names, places, and experiences behind them. Memories that seem familiar today may become invaluable tomorrow," he said.

Swaika also thanked the interviewees, their families and everyone contributing to the initiative. "I invite you to watch The Bharat Connection, share these conversations, and join us in preserving this invaluable part of our shared heritage," he added. As per Swaika, the episodes will be released periodically on the social media platforms of the High Commission of India in Nairobi. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)