Bill Gates' hydrogen-powered superyacht, "Breakthrough," is set to be showcased and sold at 2025 Monaco Yacht Show. The 390-foot vessel boasts luxurious amenities and net-zero design, making it the world's first environmentally advanced superyacht.

A superyacht reportedly owned by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will be up for sale at the 2025 Monaco Yacht Show. "Breakthrough" is a 390-foot-long ship that operates only on liquid hydrogen, although Gates never put foot on it. The yacht is priced for an astounding $645 million, despite this.

The vessel, formerly known as Project 821, was designed by RWD and built over a five-year period in the Netherlands by Feadship. According to The New York Post, it is being advertised as the world's first net-zero superyacht that runs on hydrogen.

What Do We Know About Superyacht?

Sophisticated fuel-cell systems provide clean power, and any excess heat is recycled to heat the towel rails, steam rooms, pools and even the bathroom floor. A biofuel backup ensures that emissions are still reduced by approximately 90% during travels without hydrogen refuelling.

The lavish yacht has seven decks, a full-size basketball court, a movie theatre, hot tubs, a private hospital, and an interior characterised as a four-story palace by the sea, complete with offices, libraries, fireplaces, and terraces with panoramic views of the sea.

Its opulence is further boosted with sliding balconies, several guest rooms (which can seat up to 30 guests over 15 cabins and 43 crew members), and upmarket finishes like as leather, marble, wood, and rattan.

Although Gates has not formally admitted ownership, it is widely understood that the yacht was built according to his specifications.

According to Boat International, the ship will finally get its moment to shine on its own at the largest boat presently scheduled to attend the 2025 Monaco Yacht Show, which takes place September 24-27, according to Luxury Launches.

According to insiders, Canadian millionaire Patrick Dovigi, CEO of Green For Life Environmental, may be poised to acquire it. The vessel is being resold through Edmiston, whose CEO, Jamie Edmiston, referred to it as “the one that will change it all.” Edmiston stated in a news statement, "The goal was to create the greenest and most environmentally advanced yacht ever built, without compromise."