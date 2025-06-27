Bill Gates warns that US global health funding cuts could cause 8 million additional child deaths by 2040, citing a Lancet study.

In an appeal to lawmakers and citizens, Bill Gates has raised serious concerns about the life-or-death consequences of US cuts to global health funding. The Microsoft co-founder, who has spent over two decades in global philanthropy, warned that as many as 8 million additional children could die by 2040 if current trends continue.

Gates shared the sobering figures on X (formerly Twitter), citing a Lancet study that tracked the long-term impact of reductions in global health aid. "To give some context for 8 million: That's how many children live in California, Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio combined," he wrote.

'I've seen it firsthand'

This isn't just theory for Gates. After spending 25 years building the Gates Foundation into a leading force in global health, he says he has seen firsthand what happens when funding dries up. In a recent trip to Nigeria and Ethiopia, Gates witnessed struggling health systems already feeling the pressure from aid cuts.

"Tuberculosis testing is slowing down. Malaria prevention programs are being delayed. Life-saving medicines are out of reach for too many," he said. "When aid is withdrawn abruptly and without a plan, lives are lost. I've seen it."

A plea for action, not apathy

Gates didn't mince words: "Global health aid saves lives. Cutting it puts millions at risk." He urged the US Congress to restore funding for critical initiatives like PEPFAR and The Global Fund, which helps fight infectious diseases worldwide. "It's not too late to change course," he wrote, adding that the US still has the power to reverse the damage—if action is taken soon.

More than just numbers

For Gates, this isn't just policy—it's personal. "Over the same 25 years I led Microsoft, I've also been learning about health systems, working with scientists, and trying to make life a little better for children around the world," he shared.