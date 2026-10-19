PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stated the federal govt could lift emergency and governor's rule in KP if the opposition, PTI, engages with Islamabad on a united anti-terrorism plan, amid a worsening security and economic crisis in Pakistan.

In a move underscoring the deep political fracturing and expanding security footprint in Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday signalled that the federal government could lift emergency rule and governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) if the opposition engages with Islamabad on an anti-terrorism plan, according to Dawn.

The statements come amid growing concerns over the Rawalpindi establishment leveraging security pretexts to systematically dismantle political opposition and consolidate power, following the federal government's takeover and imposition of emergency rule in former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stronghold in KP.

Bhutto-Zardari's Conditions for Lifting Emergency Rule

According to Dawn, Bhutto-Zardari, while speaking to the media in Karachi while visiting the Karsaz Monument on the 19th anniversary of the 2007 Karsaz bombing, defended the federal takeover in KP while placing the onus squarely on the opposition. “If they really want to fight terrorists, and if they want that emergency and governor’s rule in KP to end, they should engage with the federal government and politicians and discuss a united policy regarding the fight against terrorism,” Bilawal said, as reported by Dawn.

He added that if the opposition was ready to fight terrorism and “we agree on a plan” to do so, the emergency and governor’s rule in KP could end. The takeover of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, executed by the federal government citing the provincial administration's alleged "deliberate disengagement" from anti-terror efforts, followed a massive mobilisation drive and long march led by the PTI to demand the immediate release of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Calling out the provincial leadership, the PPP chief aimed sharp criticism at former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi. “If the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister is a coward, if he is not ready to defend his homeland, if he is not ready to fight those terrorists, then the PPP is ready to fight them,” Bilawal said, according to Dawn. “That is why we supported the government’s decision to impose governor’s rule in KP.” He stressed that his party would “join forces with everyone to fight these terrorists”.

Deteriorating Security and Economic Crisis

Reflecting on the escalating cross-border violence and militant attacks across Pakistan, Bilawal conceded that the security situation was deteriorating drastically. In his media talk, the Bhutto scion said the country had reached a point where “terrorist attacks are taking place from Khyber to Khuzdar”.

He added that the country had now once again reached the point where “some forces want to take down Pakistan’s flag in Swat” and there was an ongoing national fight against terrorism targeting security personnel, law enforcement, and civilians alike. However, he claimed that in KP, where the highest frequency of attacks is concentrated, the chief minister had pledged not to face the terrorists.

Addressing Pakistan's deep-seated financial instability, which continues to worsen under heavy militarisation and political deadlock, Bilawal highlighted the country's dire situation, Dawn reported. Answering questions, he stated that Pakistan was facing a “historic economic crisis”. “It appears that the situation will worsen. Our priority is to address this economic crisis, and to do that, we will have to fight terrorism as well,” he added. Emphasising the necessity of political consensus, Bilawal noted that efforts should also be made to improve the democratic and electoral system in Pakistan.

Democratic Backsliding and Historical Context

His remarks come as Pakistan’s establishment has plunged further into authoritarian descent by enforcing a state of emergency and Governor's Rule across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, resulting in the practical suspension of the regional administration headed by imprisoned ex-premier Imran Khan’s political outfit, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The emergency directive was formally brought into effect on Sunday, October 11, 2026, invoking Articles 232 and 234 of the national charter.

Terrorism within Pakistan is fundamentally homegrown, stemming from a deliberate policy implemented by the nation for more than five decades in its pursuit of strategic depth. As former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton famously remarked, one cannot rear snakes in a backyard and expect them to bite only neighbours, as they will eventually turn on their keepers. Rather than learning from this outcome, Pakistan began differentiating between acceptable and unacceptable terrorist factions.

The state has also flip-flopped in its approach toward elements hostile to it. During General Bajwa’s tenure, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) cadres were relocated to parts of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). Facing a failure to manage the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities have responded by imposing a state of emergency and Governor’s Rule overnight. Having previously incarcerated a former Prime Minister and eroded judicial independence through constitutional amendments, the administration has now deprived its principal opposition party of its last remaining provincial government, marking another blow to elected governance amidst ongoing democratic backsliding. (ANI)