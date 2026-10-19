French President Emmanuel Macron vowed uncompromising legal action against violent rioters. He announced measures to ease living costs, a trip to Gulf states for fuel, and dialogue with youth while distinguishing peaceful protestors from looters.

Macron Addresses Economic Grievances, Energy Crisis Addressing the soaring cost of living and rising fuel prices, which he attributed to the conflict in the Persian Gulf, Macron announced immediate international efforts to secure energy supplies. He confirmed that he would travel to the Gulf states on Monday morning to discuss securing fuel and gas supplies."These protesters expressed concern about the cost of living and fuel prices, which stem from the conflict in the Persian Gulf in which France took no part, but whose consequences we bear. I fully understand their concern. It is also being expressed in several other European capitals," he said."In this regard, I have taken several international initiatives to secure our fuel and gas, and to influence energy markets. I will continue these efforts tomorrow morning by traveling to the Gulf states to secure our supplies. The Prime Minister and the government have also made decisions in coordination with fuel distributors to ensure these efforts are reflected concretely in prices. The government is doing everything possible to address this crucial issue of purchasing power, and I know the French people expect tangible results, and we will continue to act," he added. Dialogue with French Youth Acknowledging the "profound anxiety" among high school and university students over their living conditions and future prospects, Macron announced a structured dialogue involving multiple stakeholders, which is scheduled to begin this week."I understand our high school and university students. They have been at the heart of my political engagement for over ten years. Their voices must be heard, without preconceptions and without downplaying their difficulties," Macron said, adding that "work has already begun within the government. The Minister of National Education took action, launching a platform that gathered over 100,000 contributions, alongside meetings held across regional education authorities and high schools. This will enable us to build tailored solutions together with our youth." Support for Businesses and Call for Order To assist business owners affected by the riots, Macron promised immediate financial relief and local security enforcement. "The Prime Minister will chair a crisis unit to deploy aid as quickly as possible and support those enduring these very difficult times," he said, He added that regional prefects will coordinate with local mayors to enforce protective measures, including gathering bans when necessary.Furthermore, Macron instructed the Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu to convene political parties, trade unions, and professional organisations to demand clear public stances against civil disorder. "Everyone must take responsibility. The country needs order, calm, not escalation," Macron affirmed. Stern Warning to Rioters While offering dialogue to address legitimate economic concerns, Macron issued a stern warning to rioters and those involved in the violence that erupted over the weekend. Denouncing what he termed "unbridled violence" orchestrated by "far-left fringe groups, joined by numerous delinquents," Macron highlighted attacks on civic infrastructure, including the arson of the Limoges town hall, the destruction of Lyon’s tourist office, the storming of Marseille’s town hall, and an attack on the prefect’s residence in Bordeaux."Nothing justifies it. Nothing explains it. Nothing excuses it. Tonight, we all feel anger, shame," Macron declared, adding, "Towards rioters and anyone engaging in violence, we will be uncompromising. Listening and dialogue mean neither weakness nor impunity."The French President confirmed that the Minister of Justice has instructed public prosecutors to apply the "greatest firmness" in legal proceedings. "Judicial follow-up must be exemplary... Those who destroyed must pay, those who looted must reimburse, and those who sought to bring down the Republic will have to answer for it," he said.Additionally, Macron requested Minister of the Interior and law enforcement Laurent Nunez to examine intelligence failures to prevent similar outbreaks of violence in the future. Distinction Between Protestors and Vandals At the same time, Macron sought to distinguish peaceful demonstrators from those responsible for vandalism and looting. He acknowledged the concerns of several hundred thousand citizens who had marched to protest against the rising cost of living and fuel prices. "We must never confuse them with those who destroyed, smashed, and looted," he emphasised. Warning Against Political Exploitation With France's presidential election six months away, Macron concluded by warning citizens against political exploitation of street protests. "All those who tell you today that the urgency is to take to the streets, to protest, to cause disorder, have only one goal: to damage the Republic and hijack the debate... The future choices that you and we will have to make in six months are essential. France is a great democratic power... They must take place in peaceful gatherings where people converse and debate with mutual respect—never through disorder and vandalism," Macron affirmed.Concluding his address, Macron called for national unity and reiterated that the government would pursue dialogue and concrete measures to address public concerns while taking firm action against violence. "Yes to dialogue, yes to concrete short-term responses... but no—always no—to violence of any kind. We need unity, calm, and respect," he said. Widespread Violence and Looting Across France Macron's address came amid reports that 1,800 individuals had been taken into custody following violent protests that resulted in extensive destruction and looting across the country. Earlier in the day, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez stated that investigations were underway to identify those responsible for the violence.Violent confrontations broke out between security forces and demonstrators in the capital and various regions across the country on Saturday, coinciding with nationwide marches opposing escalating inflation. Demonstrators ignited fires at multiple sites, while thieves broke into dozens of commercial outlets.The civil disturbance followed weeks of student-led rallies. Tens of thousands of citizens marched through the eastern and northern sectors of Paris during a prominent demonstration on Saturday, chanting slogans such as "Everyone hates the police" and "Macron, resign."Demonstrators also set fire to a tourist information centre in central Lyon and forced entry into town halls in Marseille and Lille, vandalising the interiors before leaving, according to France 24. Numerous commercial stores were looted, particularly across Marseille. More than 300 demonstrators attempted to advance towards the Champs-Élysées in Paris, an area housing several flagship high-end boutiques, while chanting "all cops are bastards" as security units deployed tear gas to halt their progress. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday outlined a series of government initiatives to address economic grievances while pledging "uncompromising" legal action against violent rioters following widespread violence and looting across mainland France and its overseas territories. In an address to the nation, Macron announced measures aimed at easing the cost of living, engaging French youth and restoring public order. He also emphasised the need to distinguish peaceful demonstrators from those involved in violence and vandalism.Addressing the soaring cost of living and rising fuel prices, which he attributed to the conflict in the Persian Gulf, Macron announced immediate international efforts to secure energy supplies. He confirmed that he would travel to the Gulf states on Monday morning to discuss securing fuel and gas supplies."These protesters expressed concern about the cost of living and fuel prices, which stem from the conflict in the Persian Gulf in which France took no part, but whose consequences we bear. I fully understand their concern. It is also being expressed in several other European capitals," he said."In this regard, I have taken several international initiatives to secure our fuel and gas, and to influence energy markets. I will continue these efforts tomorrow morning by traveling to the Gulf states to secure our supplies. The Prime Minister and the government have also made decisions in coordination with fuel distributors to ensure these efforts are reflected concretely in prices. The government is doing everything possible to address this crucial issue of purchasing power, and I know the French people expect tangible results, and we will continue to act," he added.Acknowledging the "profound anxiety" among high school and university students over their living conditions and future prospects, Macron announced a structured dialogue involving multiple stakeholders, which is scheduled to begin this week."I understand our high school and university students. They have been at the heart of my political engagement for over ten years. Their voices must be heard, without preconceptions and without downplaying their difficulties," Macron said, adding that "work has already begun within the government. The Minister of National Education took action, launching a platform that gathered over 100,000 contributions, alongside meetings held across regional education authorities and high schools. This will enable us to build tailored solutions together with our youth."To assist business owners affected by the riots, Macron promised immediate financial relief and local security enforcement. "The Prime Minister will chair a crisis unit to deploy aid as quickly as possible and support those enduring these very difficult times," he said, He added that regional prefects will coordinate with local mayors to enforce protective measures, including gathering bans when necessary.Furthermore, Macron instructed the Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu to convene political parties, trade unions, and professional organisations to demand clear public stances against civil disorder. "Everyone must take responsibility. The country needs order, calm, not escalation," Macron affirmed.While offering dialogue to address legitimate economic concerns, Macron issued a stern warning to rioters and those involved in the violence that erupted over the weekend. Denouncing what he termed "unbridled violence" orchestrated by "far-left fringe groups, joined by numerous delinquents," Macron highlighted attacks on civic infrastructure, including the arson of the Limoges town hall, the destruction of Lyon’s tourist office, the storming of Marseille’s town hall, and an attack on the prefect’s residence in Bordeaux."Nothing justifies it. Nothing explains it. Nothing excuses it. Tonight, we all feel anger, shame," Macron declared, adding, "Towards rioters and anyone engaging in violence, we will be uncompromising. Listening and dialogue mean neither weakness nor impunity."The French President confirmed that the Minister of Justice has instructed public prosecutors to apply the "greatest firmness" in legal proceedings. "Judicial follow-up must be exemplary... Those who destroyed must pay, those who looted must reimburse, and those who sought to bring down the Republic will have to answer for it," he said.Additionally, Macron requested Minister of the Interior and law enforcement Laurent Nunez to examine intelligence failures to prevent similar outbreaks of violence in the future.At the same time, Macron sought to distinguish peaceful demonstrators from those responsible for vandalism and looting. He acknowledged the concerns of several hundred thousand citizens who had marched to protest against the rising cost of living and fuel prices. "We must never confuse them with those who destroyed, smashed, and looted," he emphasised.With France's presidential election six months away, Macron concluded by warning citizens against political exploitation of street protests. "All those who tell you today that the urgency is to take to the streets, to protest, to cause disorder, have only one goal: to damage the Republic and hijack the debate... The future choices that you and we will have to make in six months are essential. France is a great democratic power... They must take place in peaceful gatherings where people converse and debate with mutual respect—never through disorder and vandalism," Macron affirmed.Concluding his address, Macron called for national unity and reiterated that the government would pursue dialogue and concrete measures to address public concerns while taking firm action against violence. "Yes to dialogue, yes to concrete short-term responses... but no—always no—to violence of any kind. We need unity, calm, and respect," he said.Macron's address came amid reports that 1,800 individuals had been taken into custody following violent protests that resulted in extensive destruction and looting across the country. Earlier in the day, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez stated that investigations were underway to identify those responsible for the violence.Violent confrontations broke out between security forces and demonstrators in the capital and various regions across the country on Saturday, coinciding with nationwide marches opposing escalating inflation. Demonstrators ignited fires at multiple sites, while thieves broke into dozens of commercial outlets.The civil disturbance followed weeks of student-led rallies. Tens of thousands of citizens marched through the eastern and northern sectors of Paris during a prominent demonstration on Saturday, chanting slogans such as "Everyone hates the police" and "Macron, resign."Demonstrators also set fire to a tourist information centre in central Lyon and forced entry into town halls in Marseille and Lille, vandalising the interiors before leaving, according to France 24. Numerous commercial stores were looted, particularly across Marseille. More than 300 demonstrators attempted to advance towards the Champs-Élysées in Paris, an area housing several flagship high-end boutiques, while chanting "all cops are bastards" as security units deployed tear gas to halt their progress. (ANI)