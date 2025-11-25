Thousands of devotees in Janakpurdham, Nepal, celebrated the Bibah Panchami festival, reenacting the divine wedding of Lord Ram and Sita with grand processions and a symbolic "swayambar" ceremony at the ancient Barha Bigha Rangabhoomi ground.

Nepal's historic city of Janakpurdham came alive as thousands of devotees gathered for the main day of the week-long Bibah Panchami festival, which reenacts the divine wedding of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. The ancient city, mentioned in the Ramayana, hosted the symbolic "swayambar" ceremony at the Barha Bigha Rangabhoomi ground, where the marriage of Ram and Janaki is believed to have taken place during the Treta Yuga.

Grand Processions Mark Divine Wedding

In the afternoon, two grand processions, known as "dolas", set out from the Ram Temple and the Janaki Temple with idols of Ram and Sita. Led by sadhus, saints and devotees, the processions featured traditional tableaux, hymns and musical groups playing dhol-pipahi, shehnai, band music and panche baja. "Lord Ram is coming to Janakpur from Ayodhya. We have all been waiting to welcome him," a Nepali devotee told ANI.

Both processions converged at the Barha Bigha ground, where priests performed the ceremonial swayambar. Ram and Janaki exchanged garlands as per Vedic rituals, marking the central moment of the festival. Flowers were also showered from a helicopter as crowds cheered.

Celebrations Strengthen India-Nepal Cultural Ties

A saint travelling with the Barat from Ayodhya said the celebrations reflect the deep cultural ties shared between the birthplaces of Ram and Sita. "We are Sanatani, this ritual has been continued to be followed for ages, this also relates to Roti-beti relations, the relation of Kishori Jee's birth place with the birth place of Ram Ji's birth place in Ayodhya. This is of high religious significance. This Bibah Mahotsav not only gives joy, but it is a bliss," a saint, who came along with the Barat of Lord Ram, told ANI.

Week-Long Rituals and Celebrations

A massive crowd of devotees lined the route from Janaki Temple to Barha Bigha to witness the procession and the "swayambar". During the ceremony, flowers were also showered from a helicopter. After the "swayambar", both "dolas" are carried around the city for a circumambulation. Once they return to Janaki Temple, Vedic wedding rituals will continue throughout the night. The week-long Vivah Panchami festival concludes tomorrow with the ritual of Ram Kalewa.

The Bibah Panchami, a Hindu festival, commemorates the union of Ram and Sita, of Ramayan. The wedding is said to have taken place on the fifth day of the waxing moon in the month of Mangsir (Marga Shukla Paksha) during the Treta Yug in the holy Mithila region. This day is thought to be auspicious for getting married and starting a family. The weeklong festival is celebrated by re-enacting Ram and Sita's wedding, colourful processions, and dance performances attended by both locals and visitors from nearby Indian cities, as well as some from Ayodhya in India.

Janakpur: The Ancient Mithila Capital

Janakpur, the capital of Madhesh Pradesh in Nepal, is believed to be the birthplace of Sita and ancient Mithila's capital. The Janaki Temple, dedicated to Sita in Janakpur, is a rare blend of Mughal and Rajput architecture with a lovely garden that includes Vivah Mandap (wedding courtyard) dedicated to them. (ANI)