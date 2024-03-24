Believers across the world to observe ' Palm Sunday' today; know history, importance and more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Palm Sunday is a Christian feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter Sunday, marking the beginning of Holy Week, which commemorates the final week of Jesus Christ's life on Earth.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 8:19 AM IST

    Christians across the world will celebrate Palm Sunday today, offering prayers and carrying cut palm leaves in processions. Palm Sunday is a Christian feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter Sunday, marking the beginning of Holy Week, which commemorates the final week of Jesus Christ's life on Earth.

    History:

    Biblical Origins: Palm Sunday finds its roots in the accounts of Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem as described in the four Gospels of the New Testament (Matthew 21:1-11, Mark 11:1-11, Luke 19:28-44, and John 12:12-19).

    Fulfillment of Prophecy: The event fulfilled the prophecy found in the Old Testament book of Zechariah (Zechariah 9:9), in which the Messiah is prophesied to enter Jerusalem riding on a donkey.

    Significance:
    Triumphant Entry: Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus' entry into Jerusalem, where he was welcomed by crowds waving palm branches and laying them down before him as a sign of honor and respect.

    Messianic Expectations: This event symbolized the recognition of Jesus as the long-awaited Messiah, the king of Israel, by the Jewish crowds.

    Beginning of Holy Week: Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week, during which Christians remember the events leading up to Jesus' crucifixion and resurrection.

    Customs and Observances:
    Palm Branches: In many Christian traditions, worshippers carry or receive palm branches during Palm Sunday services, symbolizing the branches that were laid down before Jesus.

    Liturgical Observances: Churches often conduct special services on Palm Sunday, including processions, readings of the Passion narrative, and the blessing of palm branches.

    Hosanna Chants: "Hosanna" is a cry of praise and adoration, derived from the Hebrew word meaning "save, we pray." It's often sung or chanted during Palm Sunday services.

    Reflection and Prayer: Palm Sunday is a time for reflection on Jesus' humble entry into Jerusalem and anticipation of the events that will unfold during Holy Week.

    Palm Sunday holds great significance in the Christian faith as it marks the beginning of the most solemn and important week of the liturgical year. It serves as a reminder of Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem, fulfilling prophecy and setting the stage for the events of his crucifixion and resurrection, which form the foundation of Christian belief.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 8:20 AM IST
