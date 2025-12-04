A video allegedly showing a Bangladeshi national openly harassing Indian schoolgirls near the Hakimpur border along the Bangladesh - India border in West Bengal has sparked massive outrage online.

A video allegedly showing a Bangladeshi national openly harassing a group of Indian schoolgirls near the Hakimpur border along the Bangladesh - India border in West Bengal has sparked massive outrage online. The now-viral video, provoked sharp anger among residents, who voiced concerns over border safety and security and questioned how such an incident could unfold in an area believed to be under strict surveillance.

Despite the uproar, neither the Border Security Force (BSF) nor government authorities have issued any official confirmation. Reports point only to Bangladeshi nationals voluntarily exiting India through the Hakimpur checkpost, after being anxious about possible detention under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

(AsianetnewsEnglish cannot independently verify the authenticity of this video)

Social media users are now demanding urgent reinforcement of border vigilance and stronger community safety protocols to prevent such troubling claims from arising in the future.

A user wrote, "Is this the behavior of a civilized nation?"

Another user commented, “India cannot afford “open borders” where our daughters become soft targets… Our girls aren’t safe even near the border.”

Notably, India and Bangladesh tensions stem from issues like illegal migration, political instability, and trade disputes. Recent friction has arisen from the political transition in Bangladesh, the ongoing presence of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in India, and retaliatory trade actions, which have disrupted the logistics of many goods.