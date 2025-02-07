Bangladeshi actress Sohana Saba arrested over treason, conspiracy charges

Bangladeshi actress Sohana Saba was arrested last night by the Detective Branch in Dhaka on charges of sedition and conspiracy against the state, just hours after the arrest of fellow actress Meher Afroz Shaon.
 

Bangladeshi actress Sohana Saba arrested over conspiracy charges ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 7, 2025, 2:49 PM IST

Bangladeshi actor Sohana Saba has been taken into custody by the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police. The arrest was made on Thursday, just hours after fellow actor Meher Afroz Shaon was taken into custody on treason charges.

Sohana Saba's arrest

Bangladeshi actress Sohana Saba was taken into custody by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police for questioning, according to a statement released by the DMP around 1:00 am on Thursday. While the official reason for her detention was not disclosed, reports suggest she may have been arrested for allegedly conspiring against the state.

Sohana Saba arrested following Meher Afroz Shaon's custody

Sohana Saba's comes shortly after fellow actress Meher Afroz Shaon was detained on similar charges of plotting against the state. Following Shaon's detention, protestors reportedly set fire to her ancestral home. However, police later clarified that Shaon had not been formally arrested but was being held for questioning. "No decision has been made yet. The questioning is still ongoing," stated Detective Branch Chief Rezaul Karim Mallick.

Shaon is the daughter of Engineer Mohammad Ali, a leader of the Awami League, and her mother served as an Awami League Member of Parliament from 1996 to 2001 and again from 2009 to 2014. Many see her detention as politically motivated, given her close ties to deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Shaon has been openly critical of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, further fueling speculation of political vendetta.

Also Read: Bangladesh lodges protest with India over Sheikh Hasina's 'provocative' activities

While the government has not officially commented on the reasons behind the arrests, both actresses were vocal supporters of the Hasina administration. Sohana Saba faced social media backlash in the past for sharing pro-Awami League posts, which critics labeled as misinformation. She also attracted attention for sharing an image of Sheikh Hasina, which led to further scrutiny.

Recently, Saba had shared her excitement about being nominated as a jury member at the Jaipur International Film Festival, thanking Indian authorities for the invitation. A prominent figure in the Bangladeshi film industry, Saba is known for her performances in films such as Ayna and Brihonnola.

Also Read: Bangladesh: Mob demolishes former PM Sheikh Hasina's family home after 'monsoon revolution'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Several nations move to ban DeepSeek AI over potential data leaks, what's going on with Chinese AI chatbot? dmn

Several nations move to ban DeepSeek AI over potential data leaks, what's going on with Chinese AI chatbot?

Bering Air flight, carrying 10, goes missing near Alaska's Nome search begins vkp

Bering Air flight, carrying 10, goes missing near Alaska's Nome; Search ops begin

Bangladesh: Mob demolishes former PM Sheikh Hasina's family home after 'monsoon revolution' vkp

Bangladesh: Mob demolishes former PM Sheikh Hasina's family home after 'monsoon revolution'

Maha Kumbh 2025: Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Prayagraj, thank Indian govt for swift visas vkp

Maha Kumbh 2025: Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Prayagraj, thank Indian govt for swift visas

Donald Trump signs executive orders sanctioning ICC and addressing 'anti-Christian bias' snt

Donald Trump signs executive orders sanctioning ICC and addressing 'anti-Christian bias'

Recent Stories

Lakshmi Bhandar for men? West Bengal govt may introduce financial aid for male beneficiaries? gcw

Lakshmi Bhandar for men? West Bengal govt may introduce financial aid for male beneficiaries?

Dopamine Dressing: How bold colors can instantly boost your mood

Dopamine Dressing: How bold colors can instantly boost your mood

Chains that Gen X women are breaking in their 40s, Surprising Gen Z! MEG

Chains that Gen X women are breaking in their 40s, Surprising Gen Z!

Vivek Ramaswamy's critic Ann Coulter's remark on Indian deportees from US sparks row: 'Anybody named Vivek' shk

Vivek Ramaswamy's critic Ann Coulter's remark on Indian deportees from US sparks row: 'Anybody named Vivek'

Delhi HC bars unauthorized use of Ratan Tata's name, logo for events vkp

Delhi HC bars unauthorized use of Ratan Tata's name, logo for events

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | Dead Sea DISASTER: Can It Be Saved?

Climate Change Watch | Dead Sea DISASTER: Can It Be Saved?

Video Icon
Passengers Evacuate as Fire Engulfs Train Near Philadelphia #ViralVideo

Passengers Evacuate as Fire Engulfs Train Near Philadelphia #ViralVideo

Video Icon
Priyanka Chopra Joins Brother's Mehendi Ceremony in a Floral Lehenga, with Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra Joins Brother's Mehendi Ceremony in a Floral Lehenga, with Malti Marie

Video Icon
Priyanka Chopra Dazzles in Blue Lehenga at Brother Siddharth’s Wedding, Attends with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Dazzles in Blue Lehenga at Brother Siddharth’s Wedding, Attends with Nick Jonas

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Virat Kohli Said Champions Trophy More Competitive than World Cup

Asianet News Rewind | When Virat Kohli Said Champions Trophy More Competitive than World Cup

Video Icon