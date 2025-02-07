Bangladeshi actress Sohana Saba arrested over treason, conspiracy charges

Bangladeshi actress Sohana Saba was arrested last night by the Detective Branch in Dhaka on charges of sedition and conspiracy against the state, just hours after the arrest of fellow actress Meher Afroz Shaon.

Bangladeshi actress Sohana Saba was taken into custody by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police for questioning, according to a statement released by the DMP around 1:00 am on Thursday. While the official reason for her detention was not disclosed, reports suggest she may have been arrested for allegedly conspiring against the state.

Sohana Saba's comes shortly after fellow actress Meher Afroz Shaon was detained on similar charges of plotting against the state. Following Shaon's detention, protestors reportedly set fire to her ancestral home. However, police later clarified that Shaon had not been formally arrested but was being held for questioning. "No decision has been made yet. The questioning is still ongoing," stated Detective Branch Chief Rezaul Karim Mallick.

Shaon is the daughter of Engineer Mohammad Ali, a leader of the Awami League, and her mother served as an Awami League Member of Parliament from 1996 to 2001 and again from 2009 to 2014. Many see her detention as politically motivated, given her close ties to deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Shaon has been openly critical of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, further fueling speculation of political vendetta.

While the government has not officially commented on the reasons behind the arrests, both actresses were vocal supporters of the Hasina administration. Sohana Saba faced social media backlash in the past for sharing pro-Awami League posts, which critics labeled as misinformation. She also attracted attention for sharing an image of Sheikh Hasina, which led to further scrutiny.

Recently, Saba had shared her excitement about being nominated as a jury member at the Jaipur International Film Festival, thanking Indian authorities for the invitation. A prominent figure in the Bangladeshi film industry, Saba is known for her performances in films such as Ayna and Brihonnola.

