Bangladesh Unrest: ISKCON temple attacked in Meherpur; Idols of deities set on fire [WATCH]

Violent protests in Bangladesh have resulted in the vandalism of Hindu temples and homes, including an ISKCON center and a Kali temple. The sacred idols of Lord Jagannath, Baladev, and Subhadra Devi were set ablaze.

Dhaka: Amidst intensifying turmoil in Bangladesh, a devastating incident has been reported at an ISKCON temple in Meherpur, situated in the Khulna Division. The temple was torched, and the sacred idols of Lord Jagannath, Baladev, and Subhadra Devi were set ablaze. Fortunately, some devotees residing within the temple premises managed to escape the mayhem and find safety.

The incident occurred on Monday, a day marked by widespread violent protests that ultimately led to the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"As per the info I have received, one of our ISKCON centre (rented) in Meherpur (Khulna division) was burnt including with the deities of Lord Jagannath, Baladev and Subhadra Devi. 3 devotees who lived in the center some how managed to escape & survived," said Yudhistir Govinda Das, the Country Director of Communications and National Spokesperson for ISKCON India on X.

The targeting of the ISKCON center is a disturbing symptom of the widespread turmoil that has gripped Bangladesh in recent weeks. The abrupt resignation and departure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, amidst violent protests that claimed 300 lives, has sparked speculation about a potential transfer of power to the opposition Bangladesh National Party (BNP), led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. This development has raised concerns about the safety of the Hindu minority in Bangladesh and the potential deterioration of relations with neighboring India.

Reports indicate that violent demonstrators targeted and desecrated several Hindu homes and places of worship, including a temple dedicated to Goddess Kali. Additionally, two Hindu council members allegedly fell victim to fatal shootings. Previously, Prime Minister Hasina was lauded for restoring political calm in the wake of the BNP's tenure, led by Khaleda Zia, which was marked by a surge in Islamist violence.

Meanwhile, the Indian government convened an all-party meeting to discuss the unfolding crisis in Bangladesh. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed the leaders of all parties about the situation in the violence-hit nation and the steps taken by the Indian government.

On Monday, Jaishankar met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation as Sheikh Hasina landed at the Hindon airbase near Ghaziabad. Hasina, who stepped down amid the anti-government protests, arrived in India aboard a C-130J military transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force.

