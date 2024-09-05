Bangladesh SHOCKER! Young boy lynched to death for 'insulting Prophet Muhammad'; WATCH viral video

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In a harrowing episode that has sent shockwaves through the community, a young boy named Utshab Mandal was lynched to death by a frenzied mob after he was accused of 'insulting Prophet Muhammad'.

    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 12:40 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

    In a harrowing episode that has sent shockwaves through the community, a young boy named Utshab Mandal was brutally beaten to death by a frenzied mob in Shondanga, Khulna district in Bangladesh. The atrocity unfolded on Thursday after Mandal was accused of 'insulting Prophet Muhammad,' a charge that ignited a storm of violence in the region.

    According to reports, the tragic sequence of events began when Mandal was apprehended by local students and subsequently brought to the DCP South Office. The initial intent was to have him face legal scrutiny, but the situation rapidly deteriorated. As word spread of Mandal’s detainment, an irate mob encircled the police headquarters, demanding that the boy be handed over to them for retribution.

    Please note: Disturbing video below. Viewers discretion advised.

    Also read: Sheikh Hasina must keep quiet in India till Bangladesh seeks extradition: Muhammed Yunus declares

    The army and navy, summoned in an attempt to restore order, engaged with the agitated crowd, promising that Mandal would be prosecuted for his alleged 'crime'. Despite these assurances, the mob's fury remained unabated. Their relentless demands escalated, culminating in a brutal and fatal act of vigilante justice.

    In a disturbing turn of events, as the armed forces endeavored to transfer Mandal to a local police station for his protection, the enraged mob forcibly seized him. In a display of mob rule, they subjected him to brutal beating that ultimately claimed his life. This shocking act of violence reportedly transpired in the immediate presence of both police and military personnel, who appeared powerless to prevent the unfolding carnage.

    The brutal murder of Utshab Mandal has ignited a maelstrom of outrage and condemnation. It highlights a grave breakdown in the mechanisms of law and order and raises profound questions about the effectiveness and authority of security forces in the face of mob violence. 

