A delegation from Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad met Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed to discuss security for minorities, especially for the upcoming Durga Puja. The minister vowed support and criticized the previous Awami League government's record.

A delegation from the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad met with Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed at the Bangladesh Secretariat on Monday to address pressing security concerns for minority communities, with a specific focus on the upcoming Sharadiya Durga Puja festival. The eight-member delegation, led by President of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, Basudeb Dhar and General Secretary Santosh Sharma, engaged in a detailed discussion regarding the protection of communal harmony and the maintenance of law and order. Bijon Kanti Sarkar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on minority affairs, was also in attendance.

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Minister Assures Minority Protection, Criticises Past Regime

Minister Salahuddin Ahmed reiterated the current government's commitment to universal rights and religious freedom. Sharply criticising the untoward incidents of minority persecution that took place during the regime of the previous "fascist Awami League government" in various places, including Ramu in Cox's Bazar, Nasirnagar in Brahmanbaria, and Cumilla, he said that the administration under the current government is taking immediate and strict legal action.

Key Demands and Government Pledge

During the meeting, the delegation raised several significant concerns, including the proposed appointment of a designated "focal point" officer within the Ministry of Home Affairs to facilitate the immediate reporting and redressal of untoward incidents against minority communities. The Minister responded with strong support, pledging that the proposal would be implemented as soon as possible.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on maintaining communal harmony in the country, ensuring the security of minority communities, controlling law and order during the upcoming Sharadiya Durga Puja, and various demands of the Hindu community, including the Vested Property Act. The discussion touched upon specific local issues, such as the construction of a Ram Temple in Palashbari, Gaibandha, and concerns regarding recent public remarks that many have interpreted as being detrimental to national sovereignty and communal stability.

Call for Shared Responsibility and Communal Harmony

"We believe in social, political, and religious harmony," Minister Ahmed stated, emphasising that while the government prioritises the security of all citizens, the responsibility for maintaining stability is shared. He urged all communities and political actors to behave responsibly and refrain from statements or activities that could hurt religious sentiments or disrupt the nation's peace.

The meeting underscored a proactive effort by the government to foster a secure environment for the Hindu community ahead of one of their most significant religious festivals, signalling a shift toward more direct engagement between state leadership and minority representatives.