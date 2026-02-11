Ahead of Bangladesh's 13th national elections, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus met with international observer delegations from IRI, ANFREL, and others. The polls on Feb 12 follow the 2024 July Uprising which ousted Sheikh Hasina.

Chief Adviser of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, met with multiple election observation delegations as the country gears for the 13th national elections, scheduled for February 12, nearly two years after the 2024 July Uprising.

The election observation delegation included the International Republican Institute (IRI), the Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL) and the Voice for Justice Observers. In a series of posts on X, Yunus stated that the five-member delegation from the IRI, led by former US Congressman David Dreirer met with the Chief Adviser on Tuesday at the State Guest House Jamuna.

On Wednesday, a seven-member ANFREL delegation, led by Chairperson Rohana Hettiarachchi, met with Yunus at the same venue. Later the same day, a four-member team from the Voice for Justice Observers, led by Convenor of the Voice for Justice World Forum and Consultant to the UK Ministry of Education, Hasanat M Husain, also called on the Chief Adviser. Bangladesh's Principal Coordinator for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Lamiya Morshed, along with other senior officials from the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was also present at the meetings.

Pivotal Election in a New Political Landscape

The election is a pivotal moment in the country's history, with the Awami League banned from participating and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat, which is leading an alliance with the National Citizen Party (NCP), along with other parties on a seat-sharing basis, as the main players. The electoral landscape has also shifted significantly, making it challenging to predict the outcome. The February 12 National Polls come almost two years after the July Uprising in 2024, which led to the ousting of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The Constitutional Referendum, the July National Charter, is also scheduled for the same day.

International Observers Arrive in Force

According to the Chief Adviser's Press Wing, a total of 394 international election observers and 197 foreign journalists have arrived in the country to observe the 13th general election. A total of 240 observers are from bilateral countries, including independent European observers. Another 51 are individuals affiliated with different global institutions. (ANI)