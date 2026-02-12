During Bangladesh's 13th parliamentary elections, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Khaleduz Zaman alleged voting fraud. Conversely, former BNP Minister Sarwari Rahman praised the process as well-organised, hoping for a positive outcome.

Contrasting Views on Polling Day

Amidst polling for the 13th parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Khaleduz Zaman alleged discrepancies in voting in certain places. Addressing mediapersons, Khaleduz Zaman, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate, who is running against BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, said, "The situation is not good because without a polling agent, in a separate room, someone is sealing the papers. It is totally disappointing. I have seen this in some places. We were hopeful that Jamaat-e-Islami would win the election, but if this happens, how can we have hopes..."

Former BNP Minister Sarwari Rahman, however, praised the electoral process, hoping for a positive result after the polls. After casting her vote Rahman, told ANI, "Everything went very well, and everything is very organised... Women are voting freely... I am feeling very happy. After so many years, proper elections are taking place." She expressed optimism and said that she hopes thing will be fine after the elections. Rahman told ANI, "I hope the result will be fine and the parliament will sit... What we seen for so many years, I think now everything will be fine."

BNP Student Wing Accuses Jamaat

Zubair, a member of BNP's student wing, Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chatra Dal accused Jamaat-e-Islami of trying to disrupt the voting process and told ANI, "The situation is actually two-sided. We are trying to control it, but the other large party, Jamaat-e-Islami, is trying to disrupt it. We have evidence that they're outcasting, misleading voters at the vote centres, and committing criminal activities there. They are casting illegal votes also... The new generation's expectations fully meet the BNP's expectations and are also in conflict with the demands of Jamaat-e-Islami." He accused the party of partaking in criminal activities in the past and added, "In my opinion, they do not have the right to participate in the National Assembly."

Key Figures Vote as Electorate Turns Out

Earlier this morning, Bangladesh's interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus cast his ballot at the Gulshan Model School and College polling station in Dhaka. The voting marks a critical moment in the country's political history as it enters a new phase. BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman, who cast his vote at the Gulshan Model High School and College in Gulshan-2, said today that the country had been waiting for the election day to exercise their right to vote.

Meanwhile, voters in the country turned out early forming long queues outside polling booths from as early as 6 am (local time), reflecting both anticipation and hope for a transparent electoral process.

Election Background and Key Statistics

The parliamentary elections come at a time of significant change, following the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and the ongoing ban on her long-time rival, Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party. With nearly 127 million eligible voters, the eighth most populous nation in the world heads to the polls. Nearly half the voters are between the ages of 18-37, as per Al Jazeera, of which 4.57 million are first-time voters.

There are 59 registered political parties in Bangladesh, excluding Awami League, whose registration was suspended by the Election Commission last year, nullifying its ability to field candidates in the fray. Of these, 51 parties are participating in this year's elections. In total, 1,981 candidates are contesting, including 249 independent ones. The contesting parties are- Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Jatiya Party (JP-Quader), Jatiya Party (JP-Ershad), Left Democratic Alliance and Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party).

Corruption, inflation, employment and economic development are the main issues deciding the election. Besides the parliamentary election, the country is holding a referendum on the National Charter 2025 - a document drafted by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, setting the foundation for future governance, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)