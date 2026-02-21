Bangladesh pays deep respect to the martyrs of the 1952 Language Movement who died for the Bengali language. President Shahabuddin and PM Tarique Rahman paid floral tributes at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on International Mother Language Day.

Bangladesh has paid deep respect and homage to the immortal martyrs of the Language Movement. On this day in 1952, February 21, young students took to the streets of Dhaka and shed their blood to establish the dignity of their mother tongue, Bengali.

The West Pakistani regime had declared Urdu as the sole state language of Pakistan. In protest, students in Dhaka rose up, and the regime opened fire on the demonstrators. However, the movement continued to grow, and eventually the West Pakistani authorities were forced to recognize Bengali as a state language. In 1999, UNESCO declared February 21 as International Mother Language Day.

Nation Pays Homage to Language Martyrs

Like people around the world, Bangladesh appropriately pays tribute to the immortal martyrs of the Language Movement and expresses profound respect for them. In the early hours of the day, President Shahabuddin Ahmed and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman paid floral tributes at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka to mark the occasion.

Later, people gathered at the Shaheed Minar and sang the immortal song- "Amar bhaier rokte rangano Ekushey February, ami ki bhulite pari?" ("My brother's blood-stained 21st February -- can I ever forget?"). Thousands of barefoot people offered floral tributes. Men and women from all walks of life -- representing various political parties, social organizations, and cultural groups -- paid their respects at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka, expressing profound reverence for the martyrs of the Language Movement.

A Source of Inspiration for Safeguarding Cultures

"This unjust attempt to suppress the mother tongue awakened a profound national resolve, as students and citizens of erstwhile East Pakistan, today's Bangladesh, rose in solemn defiance. Through supreme sacrifice, they secured the right to their mother tongue, giving birth to our distinct national consciousness," President Shahabuddin said in a message.

"In 1999, Martyrs' Day was accorded international recognition as International Mother Language Day, a moment of profound pride for our nation. Today, the spirit of Ekushey continues to serve as a constant source of inspiration for people across the world in safeguarding their own languages and cultures," he added.

Laying the Foundation for National Sovereignty

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman also remembered the language heroes. "The Language Movement not only established the right to our mother tongue but also laid a strong foundation for the essence of national sovereignty based on a unifying language, democratic aspirations, and cultural identity," he said in a separate message.

Citizens Reflect on the Legacy of the Language Movement

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Sunzida Sultan, Additional Executive Director of Karmojibi Nari, said, "On International Mother Language Day, I would like to say that our leaders led this movement to ensure that Bangla would be recognized as our mother language. During the Pakistan period, the government tried to impose Urdu on our people, but we did not agree. We carried out a massive movement for our mother language, Bangla. Although political and socio-political conditions change and sometimes slow progress, we, the Bengali people, believe we will succeed and uphold the vision of the Language Movement."

Tajwar Mahmid, a private employee, told ANI, "In 1952, students and ordinary people gathered here to protest against the language oppression of the then Pakistani government. They sacrificed their lives to uphold the Bengali language and the culture and heritage of Bangladesh. Even after 74 years, people of all ages from across the country continue to come to this sacred place to pay tribute to the language martyrs."

"There are still areas where we can improve in upholding our culture, heritage, and the Bengali language. We should take pride in our mother tongue rather than relying excessively on international languages, especially English. Although efforts are being made by the government and the Ministry of Cultural Affairs to promote Bengali language and culture, more can be done," he said further.

"February 21 is no longer just a single day; it has become a symbol of respect for all languages and cultures around the globe. The sacrifices made by the people of Bangladesh have come to represent the equal dignity and pride of all mother languages worldwide. No language should dominate another -- all languages and cultures deserve equal respect. This is what February 21 teaches us," he concluded.

Call for Equality and Justice

Manidra Kumar Nath, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, also spoke to ANI. He said, "Today, along with our affiliated organizations, we have come to pay respect on Language Martyrs' Day. On this occasion, we hope for equality, justice, and fair treatment for all communities in Bangladesh. If equality and justice are ensured, the country will progress properly."

"For a long time, minority communities have suffered in various ways and faced many attacks and atrocities. After the formation of the present government and the recent elections, we hope that all communities -- Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, Adivasis, and others -- will receive equal treatment and their rightful protections," he added further. (ANI)