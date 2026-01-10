Bangladesh's NSA Khalilur Rahman met US officials to discuss elections, trade, and the Rohingya crisis. He requested easing the visa bond for businessmen, a step the US will positively consider, and also expressed interest in a Gaza stabilization force.

Bangladesh's National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman met with Allison Hooker, Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs and Paul Kapur, Assistant Secretary of State at the State Department in Washington DC on Friday. During the meetings, they discussed upcoming elections in Bangladesh, economic and trade relations, Rohingya issue, and regional matters, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Press Wing said in a statement on Saturday.

Key Discussions with US State Department

Trade and Visa Policy

Rahman underscored the prospects of increased trade between the two countries following substantially enhanced Bangladeshi import of American farm products. He requested Hooker to ease travel of Bangladeshi businessmen to US in the context the of the recent visa bond, and if possible, to exempt B1 short term business visa for Bangladeshi businessmen from the visa bond. Hooker recognized the matter and assured that the US government will positively consider the step. She also indicated that if the overstay by the tourists declines substantially in future, the US might review the bond requirements that have been put in place. She also expressed deep appreciation for the cooperation of Bangladesh to the return of undocumented Bangladesh nationals, the statement said.

Rohingya Crisis and US Support

Rahman expressed sincere thanks to the US for its continued support to the displaced Rohingya population sheltered in Bangladesh. Recognizing that the US is the largest donor for Rohingyas, he requested continuation of US support and assistance for them. Hooker thanked Bangladesh for continuing to carry substantial burden by hosting Rohingya refugees. She underscored the need for broad based burden sharing and finding a solution to the crisis. She also requested Bangladesh to expand livelihood options for the Rohingyas as long as they are in Bangladesh.

Economic Financing and International Security

NSA Rahman requested the US side to consider granting access to DFC financing for Bangladeshi private sector and also access to financing for semi-conductor development in Bangladesh. Under-Secretary Hooker assured US consideration of these proposals. Rahman also expressed Bangladesh's interest in principle to be part of the international stabilization force that would be deployed in Gaza. Under Secretary Hooker said that the US is willing to work together with Bangladesh on this important matter.

Meeting with Assistant Secretary of State

In a separate meeting with Assistant Secretary of State Paul Kapur, NSA Rahman discussed issues of mutual interest including the forthcoming election in Bangladesh, US-Bangladesh bilateral relations, Rohingya crisis, US Visa bond, trade and investment and other regional issues.

New US Ambassador to Bangladesh Sworn In

As a special invitee, NSA Rahman also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Brent Christensen, the new appointed US Ambassador to Bangladesh held in the State Department. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Michael J. Rigas administered the oath. The ceremony was attended by Bangladesh Ambassador to US, Embassy officials, senior State Department and Military officials, former US ambassadors to Bangladesh, and US business leaders.

International Support for Bangladesh's Democracy

In his remarks, Deputy Secretary of State reiterated US commitment to continue to support Bangladesh in its journey to democratic transition. Ambassador Christensen said, "The U.S supports Bangladesh in its journey towards a bright democratic future. I am excited to see the results and look forward to what the new elected government and I can do together to advance the U.S. -Bangladesh relations."

Earlier in December, The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated India's consistent support for democratic processes in Bangladesh, stressing its call for free, fair, inclusive and participatory elections in the neighbouring country. Outlining New Delhi's position, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India stands for strengthening our ties with the people of Bangladesh. We favour peace and stability in Bangladesh and have consistently called for free, fair, inclusive and participatory elections in Bangladesh." (ANI)