National Security Advisor (NSA) of Bangladesh, Khalilur Rahman, met NSA Ajit Doval here in the national capital on Wednesday, as stated by the Bangladesh High Commission. According to a statement from the Bangladesh High Commission, the NSAs discussed the functioning of the Colombo Security Conclave and key bilateral issues. Rahman also invited NSA Doval to visit Bangladesh.

The statement by the Bangladesh High Commission said, "Bangladesh delegation to the Seventh NSA-level Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), led by the National Security Adviser, Dr Khalilur Rahman, met with the National Security Adviser of India, Mr Ajit Doval, and his team today in Delhi. They discussed work of CSC and key bilateral issues. Dr. Rahman invited Mr. Doval to visit Bangladesh at his convenience." #Bangladesh National Security Adviser (NSA) met #Indian NSA in New Delhi.@BDMOFA pic.twitter.com/s9Ezz53EHE — Bangladesh High Commission, New Delhi (@bdhc_delhi) November 19, 2025 Rahman is leading the Bangladesh delegation for the seventh NSA CSC Meet.

Talks Amid Strained Ties

The meeting comes amidst strained ties following Sheikh Hasina's ouster and death sentence. The meeting marks the highest-level security engagement since an interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, took power in Bangladesh in August 2024.

A central point of contention is Bangladesh's formal request for India to extradite Sheikh Hasina, who has been sentenced to death by a Bangladeshi tribunal. The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said that India has taken note of the verdict announced by the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and said that India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh.

MEA underlined that India will always engage constructively with all stakeholders. The statement said, "India has noted the verdict announced by the "International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh" concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country. We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end."

Hasina Sentenced to Death

A Bangladesh court on Monday afternoon found ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina guilty of committing "crimes against humanity" during the July-August uprising in 2024. Local media reported that the International Crimes Tribunal-1 has sentenced Hasina to death.

The timing of the meeting is significant, with Bangladesh's general election expected in about three months. India has publicly called for a free, fair, inclusive and participatory vote. The meeting reflects ongoing engagement between the two nations, despite current challenges. India has expressed commitment to Bangladesh's stability and democracy, while Bangladesh seeks cooperation on security and economic issues.

Colombo Security Conclave Meet

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is set to host his counterparts from the member states of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) in the national capital on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared in an official statement. As per the MEA, Ajit Doval will host his counterparts from Member States, including the Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Seychelles will be participating as an Observer State, and Malaysia has been invited as a Guest.

The Colombo Security Conclave was formed to promote closer cooperation among Member States on vital security matters and to strengthen partnerships to enhance regional security in the Indian Ocean region.

Agenda for 7th NSA Meeting

In keeping with this vision and objective, the 7th Meeting of the National Security Advisors will be an opportunity for the participants to review the activities under the different pillars of cooperation, namely- Maritime Safety and Security; Countering Terrorism and Radicalization; Combating Transnational Organized Crime; Cyber Security and Protection of Critical Infrastructure and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, and discuss the Roadmap and Action Plan for 2026. (ANI)