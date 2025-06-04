Bangladesh revoked the recognition of freedom fighter of more than four hundred politicians who won the 1970 elections, including Bangladesh's independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangladesh revoked the recognition of freedom fighter of more than four hundred politicians who won the 1970 elections, including Bangladesh's independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The National Freedom Fighters Council (JAMUKA) ordinance has defined the identity of these leaders as "associates of the liberation war".

In addition to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government has also revoked the freedom fighter recognition of the President and Prime Minister of the provisional government, Syed Nazrul Islam and Tajuddin Ahmed, during the Liberation War of 1971.

The government issued an ordinance amending the Jamuka Act on Tuesday night, defining a new definition of a heroic freedom fighter.

Bangladesh redefines 'Freedom Fighter'

According to the amended ordinance, members of the Mujibnagar government in exile will be "associates of the liberation war". The ordinance was issued by the Legislative and Parliamentary Division of the Law Ministry on the orders of the President.

According to the ordinance, not only the government in exile during the Liberation War, but also four other categories of recognized freedom fighters have been identified as "associates of the Liberation War".

These four categories of freedom fighters are, first, those Bangladeshi professionals who have made special contributions to the liberation war abroad and played an active role in shaping world public opinion.

Secondly, those who served as officials, employees, envoys and others assistants under the Bangladesh Government (Mujibnagar) formed during the Liberation War.

Thirdly, all the artists and technicians of the Swadhin Bangla Radio Station and all the Bangladeshi journalists who served in support of the Liberation War at home and abroad. Fourthly, the Swadhin Bangla Football Team.

Bangladesh gained independence through a 9-month bloody war in 1971 against Pakistan under the leadership of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. India helped Bangladesh achieve independence.