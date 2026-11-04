Bangladesh garment workers and owners have agreed to implement a new minimum wage structure starting December 1. While the exact figures are still under negotiation, workers are pushing for a monthly minimum of 30,000 taka.

New Wage Implementation Agreed

Representatives of garment factory owners and workers have agreed to implement the new minimum wage structure for readymade garment (RMG) workers from December 1, with the increased wages to be paid in January along with the salaries for December. The decision was announced today following the first meeting of the eighth Minimum Wage Board for RMG workers at the board's office in Segunbagicha in the capital.

Worker representative and Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation General Secretary Babul Akhter told journalists that both sides had reached a consensus on implementing the new wage structure from December 1 and paying the revised wages in January. At this first board meeting, they haven’t determined the minimum wages yet, and it will be discussed in the upcoming meetings.

Current Wage Disputes and Industry Context

Currently, the minimum wage for garment workers in Bangladesh is 12,500 taka per month, but the workers are demanding a monthly minimum wage of 30,000 taka. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh government has recently announced a new pay scale for government employees, roughly doubling their salaries and benefits. In response, garment workers are now demanding that their wages also be increased. They are insisting that the minimum wage be set at 30,000 taka per month. However, garment factory owners say that orders have decreased and prices have not risen, while raw material import costs are high. They say meeting such a demand is difficult. In this situation, the government has formed a wage board to set new wages for garment workers. Even though the wage board has been formed, garment workers are still on the streets taking part in protests.

The Ready-Made Garments (RMG) industry in Bangladesh began its journey in the late 1970s and early 1980s, rapidly transforming from a modest export sector into a powerhouse of the national economy. Today, Bangladesh stands as the world's one of the largest garment exporter, accounting for over 80% of the country’s total export earnings. The sector directly employs around 4 million workers, with women making up roughly 60% to 70% of the workforce, which has driven massive social empowerment across the nation. (ANI)