A viral video shows a man in Bangladesh openly claiming he burned Hindu Sub-Inspector Santosh alive during August 2024 protests, with no visible arrest. The incident has sparked outrage amid fresh attacks on Hindus.

A shocking video circulating on social media has once again raised serious concerns about the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh. The viral video shows a man walking into a police station with a group of supporters and openly claiming responsibility for the killing of a Hindu police officer during the violent protests of August 2024.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The alleged confession, which has gone viral online, has triggered outrage and fear, especially as no immediate arrest is seen in the footage. The incident has come at a time when reports of attacks on Hindu citizens continue to emerge from different parts of the country.

Scroll to load tweet…

According to the viral clip, the man identifies himself as a former leader of a student movement.

In the video, he is heard telling police officers: “Don’t you recognise me? I am the one who burned Hindu Sub-Inspector Santosh alive. I also set Baniachong police station on fire.”

The confession relates to the chaos and violence during the nationwide protests in August 2024. Hindu Sub-Inspector Santosh was reportedly killed in Habiganj district during that period, when police stations and public buildings were attacked.

Social media users claim that the man was accompanied by a mob when he entered the police station and that he appeared confident and unafraid while making the statement.

No visible arrest, claims of political protection

What has caused even more anger online is the claim that the man was not arrested despite admitting to a serious crime. Several users allege that he enjoys political backing and protection.

The video has been widely shared with claims that he is supported by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. However, no official confirmation has been issued by authorities regarding any political links or reasons for the lack of immediate arrest.

Human rights activists and minority groups have demanded clarity from the police, asking why a public confession did not lead to instant legal action.

Fresh attack on Hindu businessman in Shariatpur

Amid the uproar over the viral confession, Bangladeshi media reported another brutal attack on a Hindu man in Shariatpur district. According to leading daily Prothom Alo, the incident took place on New Year’s Eve at around 9:30 pm in the Damudya area. The victim, 50-year-old Khokon Chandra Das, was returning home after closing his pharmacy and mobile banking shop.

Miscreants stopped his auto-rickshaw near Keurbhanga Bazar, assaulted him with sharp weapons, poured petrol on him and set him on fire.

Victim jumped into pond to save his life

To save himself from the flames, Das jumped into a nearby pond beside the road. Hearing his screams, local residents rushed to the scene, forcing the attackers to flee.

He was first taken to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, where doctors treated him in the emergency ward. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to Dhaka later that night for advanced medical care.

Doctors confirmed that he suffered serious abdominal injuries and burn wounds on his face, head and hands.

Speaking to reporters, Das’s wife, Sima Das, said the attack was completely unexpected.

“My husband returns home every night after closing his shop with the day’s earnings. The criminals attacked him suddenly. He recognised two of them, and because of that, they tried to kill him by hacking him and setting him on fire. We have no disputes with anyone,” she said.

Her statement has added to concerns that the attack may have been targeted rather than random.

Police identify suspects, search ongoing

Mohammad Rabiul Haque, Officer-in-Charge of Damudya Police Station, confirmed that two suspects have been identified. “The attackers are local residents named Rabbi and Sohag. We are trying to arrest them and identify others involved,” he told Prothom Alo.

Police say investigations are ongoing.

Earlier lynching cases deepen fear among minorities

The latest incidents follow a series of violent attacks on Hindu youths in recent weeks.

In December, Dipu Chandra Das, a garment factory worker in Mymensingh, was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy accusations. His body was later hanged and set on fire.

Another Hindu youth, Amrit Mondal, was lynched in Rajbari district over an alleged extortion dispute. These cases sparked strong condemnation from minority groups, civil society members and leaders in both Bangladesh and India.

The viral confession video and the recent attacks have renewed calls for strong action, accountability and protection for minorities in Bangladesh.

(With ANI inputs)