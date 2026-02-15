Following Bangladesh's 13th parliamentary election, concerns are raised over low female representation and systemic barriers. The defeat of Jamaat-e-Islami is seen as a victory for women's rights, amid UN calls for safe electoral participation.

Concerns Over Women's Political Representation

Member of the Forum for Women's Political Rights and Research Fellow at Aarshi Trust, Nafisa Raihana, on Sunday, expressed concerns about women's political representation following the 13th national parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. She alleged the existence of systemic barriers to women's participation in political parties. Speaking to ANI after the results were announced, Raihana said many women were unable to secure party nominations despite being politically active. "Many women could not get nominated this time, and many of the male members of their political parties did not or could not give their nomination. We met various women politicians, and all said that they are active, but it is difficult for them to reach a higher level or even talk to a higher authority," she told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Highlighting the nomination data, Raihana added, "Women got a total of 4 per cent nomination, while it is mentioned in the July tender that all political parties are required to nominate at least 5 per cent women members. But the leaders give excuses such as a lack of women members or their participation, while this is more like gatekeeping." She argued that despite formal commitments to increase women's participation, structural challenges within party hierarchies continue to limit access to decision-making roles.

Election Outcome Hailed as Victory for Women's Rights

Earlier on Friday, Former Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar said the outcome of Bangladesh's recent 13th National Parliamentary Elections, which saw victory for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), sent a strong message about the electorate's priorities, particularly the role of women voters. Speaking to ANI, Akbar said, "The biggest message of this election is that the Bangladeshi women have demolished the Jamaat-e-Islami. They have done so because Jamaat represented an anti-women platform," while reacting to the results in Delhi.

Activist Taslima Nasreen on Friday welcomed the defeat of Jamaat-e-Islami in the Bangladesh election, citing their extremist ideology and violence against Hindus and women. In a post on X, Bangladeshi writer and activist Taslima Nasreen said that while the Bangladeshi National Party (BNP's) victory is not necessarily the primary cause for celebration, the rejection of Jamaat-e-Islami and Jihadi elements is a victory for human rights. She said that the defeat of Islamist factions is not just a political change, but a temporary reprieve for secularism and women's rights. She highlighted Jamaat-e-Islami, specifically targeting Hindu homes and lives, forced imposition of veils and the exclusion of women from the political process, as well as the rise of extrajudicial violence and "moral policing."

UN Calls for Safe and Inclusive Participation

As Bangladesh prepared for the 13th National Parliamentary Election on February 12, the United Nations also underscored that safe, inclusive, and meaningful participation in public life is a fundamental right. In which they included the rights of all women and girls, including women with disabilities, women from minority communities, gender diverse people, and others who may face heightened barriers, discrimination or gender-based violence, in their statement on Wednesday.

Ahead of the election, the United Nations noted concerns raised by women's groups and civil society organisations on violence and harassment of women candidates and voters, including digital violence. Women in public life, including political leaders, activists, journalists, and human rights defenders, were reporting increased incidents of cyberbullying, deepfakes, coordinated harassment, and image-based abuse, including AI-altered and sexualized content, it said.

The United Nations said that it has consistently advocated for women's meaningful representation and leadership across all stakeholders and is supporting the Bangladesh Election Commission in boosting women's electoral participation and representation. According to the UN, it highlighted that it was essential that all voters, including women, can participate as candidates and voters without intimidation, discrimination, online abuse or fear of reprisals.

The United Nations called on all stakeholders, including political leaders and their parties and supporters, to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to intimidation, harassment, and any other form of violence against women throughout the electoral process. "This applies equally to women candidates and voters, whose participation and safety are essential to inclusive democratic processes. We are confident that authorities will continue to take steps to uphold security and the rule of law, and to ensure the safety and rights of every individual. The United Nations remains committed to supporting authorities in ensuring the safety and rights of every individual", it said. "We would greatly appreciate it if you could share this message on your platform and to your pertinent networks and stakeholders", the statement said. (ANI)