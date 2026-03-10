Five Iranian women's football players were granted humanitarian visas by Australia after they sought refuge, fearing persecution. They escaped their team handlers on the Gold Coast after protesting by not singing Iran's national anthem.

Five members of the Iranian women's national football team have been granted humanitarian visas by the Australian Federal Police and the Australian government after they sought refuge in Australia amid fears of persecution if they returned to Iran, according to a report by 9 News. The players - Fatemeh Pasandideh, Zahra Ghanbari, Zahra Sarbali, Atefeh Ramezanizadeh and Mona Hamoudi - reportedly escaped from team handlers at a hotel on Australia's Gold Coast following their participation in the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

The dramatic operation unfolded overnight, with the players assisted by Australian authorities before being moved to a secure location.

Official Confirmation of Visas

Australia's Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke confirmed that humanitarian visas had been approved after a late-night process by the Department of Home Affairs. "I signed off last night for their applications to go onto humanitarian visas and a little bit after 1.30am this morning the processing was completed by the Department of Home Affairs," Burke said.

Protest Sparks Fears of Persecution

The players had travelled to Australia for the continental tournament but concerns about their safety emerged after the team refused to sing the Iranian national anthem ahead of their opening match against South Korea. The act was widely interpreted as a sign of protest and sparked backlash from Iranian state media, which reportedly labelled the players as "traitors."

Following their final group-stage match against the Philippines, reports indicated that some players made gestures signalling distress as the team bus left the stadium. Activists and members of the Iranian diaspora in Australia also urged authorities to allow the athletes to remain in the country, citing fears they could face punishment if forced to return to Iran.

International Reaction and Trump's Involvement

The situation drew international attention, with Donald Trump urging the Australian government to provide asylum to the players. Trump also raised the issue in a phone call with Anthony Albanese, expressing concern about the women's safety if they were sent back to Iran. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran National Women's Soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed. Don't do it. Mr. Prime Minister, give ASYLUM. The US will take them if you won't. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

However, later, Trump returned to Truth Social to praise the Australian PM for his efforts and vigilance. "He's on it!" Trump wrote in the post. "Five have already been taken care of, and the rest are on their way." "Some, however, feel they must go back because they are worried about the safety of their families, including threats to those family members if they don't return." "In any event, the Prime Minister is doing a very good job having to do with this rather delicate situation."

Prime Minister's Confirmation and Broader Concerns

Albanese later confirmed that five members of the team had requested assistance and were safely located in Australia. Some other players, however, may still return home due to concerns about possible repercussions for their families in Iran.

The episode has highlighted growing international concern over the risks faced by Iranian athletes and women activists amid political tensions and the ongoing conflict involving Iran. (ANI)