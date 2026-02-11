Bangladesh is set for parliamentary elections on Feb 12, following a 2024 student uprising. With tight security, 12.77 crore voters will elect 299 MPs and vote in a key referendum, aiming for a 'new Bangladesh' and democratic reform.

All eyes are on Bangladesh's parliamentary elections scheduled for February 12, as the Election Commission and security forces complete final arrangements to facilitate a peaceful voting process. The results are expected to be confirmed on Friday February 13.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The polls come 18 months after a massive student-led uprising in 2024 forced the resignation of long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and ended the Awami League's rule, generating widespread hope for a shift toward greater accountability and reformed democratic governance in the neighbouring South Asian nation. After an intense 20-day official campaign period that concluded yesterday, the focus now turns to this pivotal single day of voting for over 12.77 crore eligible voters, who will choose representatives for 299 of the 300 parliamentary seats, as one seat's election has been postponed due to a candidate's death. Voters will also participate in a concurrent national referendum on the July National Charter, a key document proposing major constitutional and institutional changes that could shape future governance.

A Call for a 'New Bangladesh'

In a televised address to the nation last evening, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus called on citizens to turn election day into the "birthday of a new Bangladesh", emphasising that the people themselves would shape the nation's promising future through their votes, The Daily Star reported.

Massive Security and Logistical Preparations

A vast network of 42,779 polling stations has been established nationwide, with voting scheduled from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm without interruption. Among the electorate, 6.48 crore are men and 6.28 crore are women. A total of 1,755 candidates representing 50 registered political parties are in the fray, alongside 273 independents, including 20 women. Notably, 63 women candidates are contesting under party banners. Ballot papers are being distributed to polling centres today with stringent security measures in place. Authorities have confirmed that all logistical preparations are complete, involving thousands of election officials and security personnel.

Election Commission Satisfied Amidst Risks

The Election Commission has voiced overall contentment with the prevailing law and order environment. "We are satisfied with the law and order situation as it stands. It would have been better if the isolated incidents that occurred had not happened. However, we are in a better position now than at any time in the past," Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah stated during a press briefing yesterday, as reported by The Daily Star. He warned that "evil forces" continue to pose risks and expressed confidence that law enforcement would deliver their utmost to safeguard the process. He praised security agencies for their efforts so far and appealed to political parties, candidates, and supporters to keep the atmosphere celebratory.

Three-Tier Security Framework

Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam outlined a comprehensive three-tier security framework, static forces at each polling station, mobile patrols in surrounding areas, and rapid-response striking units ready for any contingencies. He detailed that 1,57,805 police personnel will handle direct election security duties, 93,391 as static forces and the remainder in mobile and striking roles, while an additional 29,798 from regular police stations will provide supplementary support, bringing the total deployment to 1,87,603.

International Observers Note Positive Atmosphere

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) has characterised the pre-poll atmosphere as "very positive". "We have been speaking both to candidates and authorities in all districts and regions across the country, and the general atmosphere is very positive and hopeful," Chief Observer Ivars Ijabs remarked at a press conference in Dhaka yesterday, according to The Daily Star. He noted that many stakeholders view the polls as a fresh start for Bangladesh's democracy.

The EU has deployed its largest-ever mission here, including over 200 observers in total, with 60 long-term observers active since early January and 90 short-term observers monitoring voting and counting.

Main Political Alliances in Fray

The contest primarily pits candidates from two major alliances, one led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the other by Jamaat-e-Islami. BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman and Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman yesterday reviewed constituency-level readiness, issuing instructions to party workers and candidates via phone calls to district leaders.

Minority Communities Voice Concerns

Concerns persist in some areas about potential post-poll unrest, particularly among minority communities. In Chattogram, many minority voters expressed apprehension, with one Hindu youth from the Jamalkhan area stating anonymously that "On one side BNP, on the other side Jamaat. If the BNP loses, they blame the minorities; Jamaat does the same. State, election, and persecution have become synonymous for us," as cited by The Daily Star.

A farmer from Rangpur's Gangachara upazila, Manoranjan Shil, 56, recounted lingering trauma from an attack on his village last July, where homes were vandalised and valuables looted, adding, "We are still haunted by the terrifying experience of the attack. We are still in fear," The Daily Star reported. However, minority voters in districts like Faridpur and Rajbari reported feeling secure, while sentiments varied in places such as Mymensingh and Tangail.

This election represents a critical juncture for Bangladesh's democratic journey, with implications for regional stability in South Asia, including ties with India. (ANI)