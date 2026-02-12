Preliminary projections from Bangladesh's 13th parliamentary election show BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman winning two key constituencies. The BNP is leading nationwide, while Jamaat-e-Islami is poised to become the main opposition, reports Dhaka Tribune.

Preliminary projections from the 13th national parliamentary election indicate that Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman is set to win the Dhaka-17 and Bogra-6 constituencies. Early results show the BNP holding a lead nationwide, while Jamaat-e-Islami is poised to assume the role of the main opposition party in parliament, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Dhaka-17 and Bogra-6 constituency win of BNP Chairman was reported by Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP Media Cell.

Peaceful Polling Marks New Era

According to the Dhaka Tribune on Thursday, millions of voters cast their ballots in a largely peaceful and festive atmosphere, marking the first general election and national referendum since the July Revolution of 2024. Voting began at 7:30 am (local time) and continued uninterrupted for nine hours, with voters using two separate ballot papers, one for the parliamentary election and another for the referendum, placed in transparent ballot boxes at 42,659 polling stations nationwide.

The election was held in 299 of the country's 300 constituencies. Voting in the Sherpur-3 constituency was postponed following the death of an MP candidate.

High Voter Turnout Reported

According to the Election Commission (EC), voter turnout stood at 47.91 per cent in 36,031 centres as of 2 pm, nearly seven hours into polling. However, according to Dhaka Tribune reporters who visited several polling centres in the capital, turnout varied by area, though voter presence remained visible from morning through the afternoon.

At around 11 am, nearly four hours after polling began, long queues of about 700 voters were observed inside the playground of Banani Model School, where voters of different age groups, including young voters, women, and elderly citizens, waited to exercise their franchise.

Several voters said this was the first peaceful and festive election since the December 29, 2008, parliamentary polls. Elderly voters also turned out in large numbers, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

At Segunbagicha High School and Begum Rahima High School centres, voters stood in multiple queues from early morning. Male voter turnout was higher in the early hours, while female participation increased gradually.

Polling Agents and Security Measures

Polling agents from BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami were present at all Dhaka centres visited by this correspondent. However, some independent candidates, including Tasnim Jara, alleged that their polling agents faced obstruction at certain centres.

The parliamentary election and referendum were held simultaneously, with officials noting that vote counting may take additional time as ballots will need to be separated.

Army personnel were deployed at several polling centres, and patrols were observed across the capital. Security measures were visibly tightened, with law enforcement stationed at key points, the Dhaka Tribune reported. CCTV cameras were installed at most centres, including near booths, though some centres did not have cameras inside voting compartments. Election officials said the enhanced security and monitoring boosted voter confidence.

Key Political Figures Cast Their Votes

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman cast his vote at Gulshan Model High School and College in Dhaka around 9:30 am (local time), accompanied by his wife, Dr Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman.

Speaking to journalists after voting, Tarique, who contested from Dhaka-17 and Bogra-6, urged voters to turn out in large numbers. "The people of Bangladesh have been waiting for this day for a long time. Today, the people have regained their rights," he said. He also claimed to have received reports of "undesirable incidents" from different parts of the country on Wednesday night, adding: "If people turn up at polling centres in large numbers, any conspiracy can be thwarted."

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman cast his vote at around 8:30 am (local time) at the Manipur High School (Boys' Branch) polling centre. "If a fair election is held in the country, we are hopeful of victory, Insha Allah," he told reporters before voting.

National Citizens Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam cast his ballot at AKM Rahmatullah University College in the morning. "I urge everyone to come to the polling centres without fear or obstruction and take part in voting in a festive atmosphere," he said. "Today, people must realise their ownership of this country. After 16 years without fair elections, we now have a chance to establish democracy, advance reforms by voting 'Yes' in the referendum, and move Bangladesh forward by supporting the 11-party alliance," he added.

Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus cast his vote at Gulshan Model High School and College around 10:20 am (local time). Describing the day as one of "great joy," he called it "the birthday of the new Bangladesh" and urged citizens to participate in both the election and the referendum. He concluded by greeting the nation with "Eid Mubarak," reported the Dhaka Tribune.

Officials and Observers Laud Election Process

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin said the polls were progressing in a "free and fair manner" so far. "A few untoward incidents were reported outside polling centres, which are not significant," he said after voting at Eskaton Garden High School around 9:30 am.

The chiefs of the three armed services, most advisers of the interim government, and numerous candidates also expressed satisfaction after casting their ballots.

To ensure election-day security, nearly one million personnel from the armed forces, BGB and police were deployed. Authorities said voting concluded nationwide without any reported fatalities.

With the Awami League absent from the ballot for the first time in three decades, the election marked a direct contest of political visions, primarily between the BNP-led bloc and Jamaat-e-Islami, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Several foreign missions and international election observers, including representatives from the European Union, Commonwealth and IRI, praised the polls, noting a "strong sense of public enthusiasm" among voters, according to the report.