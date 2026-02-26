The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) alleges a severe human rights crisis in Balochistan's Nushki and Kharan districts, citing enforced disappearances, civilian deaths, curfews, and communication blackouts throughout February 2026.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), in a post on X, has alleged a sharp deterioration in the human rights situation in the districts of Nushki and Kharan during February 2026, citing enforced disappearances, civilian casualties, curfews, and communication blackouts.

Widespread Violations and Civilian Impact

According to BYC's statement on X, residents of Nushki and Kharan were completely cut off from normal social life, healthcare access, and livelihoods for eleven consecutive days during the reporting period. Although some restrictions were later partially eased, daily activities reportedly remained limited to a few hours.

The group claimed that the period witnessed a surge in serious violations, including enforced disappearances, direct firing on civilians, alleged drone strikes, demolition of homes, arbitrary detentions, prolonged curfews, strict movement controls, and internet shutdowns.

The sudden imposition of curfew by security forces allegedly disrupted civilian life, restricted access to medical treatment and education, and created widespread fear among residents.

BYC further stated that families of detained and disappeared individuals were denied due process and were not informed about the whereabouts or legal status of their relatives. It also alleged that freedom of expression and access to information were curtailed due to extended internet suspensions across the affected areas.

Surge in Enforced Disappearances

In its post, BYC claimed that enforced disappearance cases in Nushki rose to unprecedented levels during February, with numbers allegedly reaching into the hundreds. In neighbouring Kharan district, more than 50 individuals were reportedly subjected to enforced disappearance.

The group alleged that families of the missing persons were threatened and warned against speaking publicly about the cases. According to BYC, some families were told that their sons could face permanent disappearance if they pursued the matter, while others were allegedly informed that release would be possible only if they remained silent.

In several reported instances, BYC claimed that families in Kharan were summoned by security forces and instructed to present their sons. Upon appearing, the young men were allegedly arrested on the spot and taken to undisclosed locations.

Due to strict movement restrictions and fear among affected families, the group stated that many cases likely went unreported.

Civilian Casualties and Injuries

BYC also alleged that more than 20 individuals, including women and minors, were killed or injured as a result of direct firing during the period under review.

Those reportedly killed included Atta Ullah, a resident of Kili Qaziabad; Shahzaib Baloch, son of Zafar Ullah and a resident of Kili Qaziabad; and Hassan Basri, a resident of Kili Jamalabad.

Among the injured, BYC named Nisa Khatoon, wife of Abdul Bari and a resident of Badal Karaiz, and Ameen Ullah, son of Ameer Bakhsh and a resident of Kili Badal Karaiz. They were reportedly injured during an alleged direct firing on February 13, 2026.