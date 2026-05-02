The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has condemned the enforced disappearance of two men who were attending court hearings, calling it the "worst form of state repression" and a contradiction of Pakistan's own judicial system by its agencies.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) stated that the enforced disappearance of individuals who are complying with court proceedings represents "the worst form of state repression," alleging that two men connected to its cases were taken while attending hearings, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

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Crackdown and Disappearances

In its statement, the BYC said that since a crackdown against the organisation began on March 18, 2025, hundreds of people have been detained and dozens of cases have been filed, including against BYC leaders and other activists. It said many of those named in FIRs were arrested during protests, later granted bail, and have continued appearing in what it described as jail trials, as cited by the TBP report. Despite this, the group said at least two individuals were subjected to enforced disappearance. It said Meraj, a resident of Gresha, was taken from Quetta last week while regularly appearing in court, while Abdul Ghaffar Kiyyazai was allegedly taken two days ago while attending hearings in the same cases.

The BYC described these disappearances as "extremely concerning" and argued that taking individuals who had surrendered before the law and were attending legal proceedings amounted to the state contradicting its own judicial system. It also alleged that other BYC members were facing movement restrictions under the Fourth Schedule, NACTA, and other laws. In some cases, it claimed, family members of activists were detained to pressure them into distancing themselves from the organisation or making forced statements, according to TBP.

Harassment of Lawyers and Activists

The statement further said that lawyers defending these cases were also facing harassment and pressure. It is alleged that during recent court appearances, lawyers and their associates were harassed, attempts were made to collect their personal information, and threats were issued.

Protest During Jail Trial

The BYC said its leaders protested during a jail trial at Hudda Jail on Thursday and boycotted the hearing, telling the judge that, despite being on bail, the enforced disappearances of Meraj and Abdul Ghaffar needed to be addressed. The group held military and intelligence agencies responsible, as the TBP report noted.

The BYC said it would continue its campaign against enforced disappearances and what it described as "Baloch genocide." Pakistani authorities did not immediately issue a comment, TBP reported.