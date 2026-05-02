The Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) condemned the disappearance of BSO Pajjar leader Babul Malik Baloch from a Quetta hostel, calling the situation 'alarming' and part of a series of enforced disappearances targeting students in Balochistan.

The Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) said the disappearance of BSO Pajjar leader Babul Malik Baloch from a hostel in Quetta was "concerning" and reflected what it described as an "anti-education" environment for students in Balochistan, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

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In its statement, the committee's central spokesperson said the situation in Balochistan was growing increasingly alarming, alleging that the education system had become "paralysed." At the same time, it said an "unending series" of enforced disappearances and harassment targeting students from educational institutions was continuing.

The statement followed BSO Pajjar's claim that its central senior vice chairman, Babul Malik Baloch, was taken late Tuesday night from the Polytechnic College hostel and moved to an undisclosed location, after which his whereabouts remained unknown, as cited by the TBP report.

Climate of Fear and Uncertainty

BSAC said the targeting of politically active students and office-bearers of student organisations within educational institutions was creating fear and uncertainty, adding that parents now had to "think a thousand times" before sending their children for education.

It said student organisations had historically played a leading role in promoting education and literacy efforts, referencing its own "Baloch Literacy Campaign," which included awareness sessions across Balochistan and data collection, and added that such initiatives were now being restricted, TBP reported.

Condemning the disappearance of Babul Malik Baloch, BSAC called on authorities to review their policies, secure his release "as soon as possible," and ensure that Baloch students can pursue their education in a peaceful environment, according to TBP.

Broader Human Rights Concerns

Enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan remain a major human rights issue. Families often spend years searching for their missing loved ones, while activists accuse security forces of illegal detentions and staged encounters. Despite repeated demonstrations and reports from human rights organisations, accountability remains scarce. These unresolved cases continue to fuel fear, anger, and profound mistrust between the state and the Baloch community.