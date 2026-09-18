An art exhibition, 'In Chowringhee', opened in Baku featuring works by Azerbaijani artist Mikayil Abdullayev and India's Ambassador Abhay Kumar, celebrating the enduring cultural and artistic connections between India and Azerbaijan.

India’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, opened an exhibition of paintings by celebrated Azerbaijani artist Mikayil Abdullayev titled ‘In Chowringhee’ at Gazelli Art House in Baku and delivered the opening remarks. The exhibition celebrates the remarkable artistic journey of distinguished Azerbaijani artist Mikayil Abdullayev and his enduring engagement with India.

An official release noted that the exhibition also featured a selection of paintings by Ambassador Abhay Kumar. His works, presented alongside those of Mikayil Abdullayev, offered a contemporary Indian artistic perspective and created a visual dialogue between the two artists. As per the release, while Abdullayev captured his impressions of India during his historic journey, Ambassador Kumar’s paintings bring a contemporary Indian artistic voice to the exhibition, connecting past and present through the shared language of art. Together, the works highlight the enduring cultural and artistic connections between India and Azerbaijan.

Abdullayev's Indian Journey

Mikayil Abdullayev’s journey through India took him to Delhi, Calcutta, Agra and Jaipur, where he filled his sketchbooks with impressions of faces, streets and everyday life. These observations later became the foundation for paintings developed in his Baku studio, where direct observation was combined with memory. The release noted how his India series reflects Abdullayev’s fascination with the richness and diversity of Indian life. His works bring together women, children, craftsmen and scenes from markets and courtyards, transforming everyday moments into vivid studies of people, clothing and colour.

The 'In Chowringhee' Influence

Among these works are depictions inspired by Rajasthan, whose people, traditions and vibrant colours left a particular impression on the artist. India also influenced Abdullayev’s approach to colour and light, encouraging him to explore stronger reds, richer ochres and warmer tones. His paintings convey a sense of familiarity within an unfamiliar landscape, reflecting the sunlight, public life and human warmth that he encountered in India and that also resonated with the cultural atmosphere of Azerbaijan. The title of the exhibition ‘In Chowringhee’ refers to the vibrant urban landscape of Kolkata, bringing together colonial architecture, hotels, trams and the moving crowd. For an artist drawn to people and public spaces, Chowringhee offered a fascinating meeting point between the formal city and the everyday life unfolding around it.

A Celebration of Cultural Exchange

The release underlined how Abdullayev’s artistic engagement with India also holds a special place in the cultural relationship between India and Azerbaijan. His India cycle was created during a period of active cultural exchange between India and the Soviet Union. In recognition of his contribution to international understanding through his artistic work, Abdullayev was awarded the Jawaharlal Nehru Award for International Understanding in 1969.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Abhay Kumar highlighted that the relationship between India and Azerbaijan is enriched by culture, literature, music, cinema and the arts. He noted that despite the geographical distance between the two countries, cultural and human connections bring their peoples closer together. The Ambassador emphasised the unique role of art in transcending geographical boundaries and creating bridges between people. He noted that the exhibition provides an opportunity to see India through an Azerbaijani artistic perspective and demonstrates how one culture can inspire another.

The exhibition ‘In Chowringhee’ therefore serves as a celebration not only of Abdullayev’s artistic legacy, but also of the enduring possibilities of cultural exchange between India and Azerbaijan. Through the works on display, including those of Ambassador Abhay Kumar, the exhibition brings the two countries into a shared space of artistic appreciation, dialogue and cultural understanding.

The exhibition is a further testament to the longstanding cultural connections between the peoples of India and Azerbaijan and highlights the important role of art in strengthening people-to-people ties and fostering greater mutual understanding. (ANI)