A woman sitting on a sidewalk in Thailand narrowly escaped a crashing pickup truck. She jumped up and ran to safety just before impact.

A woman sitting on a sidewalk in Thailand narrowly escaped a crashing pickup truck by quickly getting up and running to safety.

The incident unfolded when a pickup truck suddenly lost control and veered violently toward the sidewalk where the woman was sitting.

Acting in a split second, she jumped up and ran toward a nearby building just as the vehicle crashed. Her rapid reaction proved crucial, as the truck struck the exact area she had been occupying moments earlier.

She escaped the terrifying encounter without any serious injuries.

The dramatic scene was captured on video and has since circulated online, drawing attention to the dangers of speeding vehicles and the importance of quick thinking in emergencies.

The incident highlights how quickly ordinary moments can turn dangerous on busy roads.

The driver's identity and any potential charges have not been disclosed.

The woman's identity has also not been released.

The video continues to be shared widely on social media, with many praising her presence of mind and fast reflexes.