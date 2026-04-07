Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin hailed a US rescue of a downed F-15 pilot in Iran as proof of American military supremacy. He called Iran's military a 'paper tiger,' stating no other nation could have executed such a complex operation.

In the wake of a high-stakes operation to rescue a downed US F-15 pilot within Iranian territory, Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon official and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), has characterised the mission as a definitive display of American military supremacy and a total exposure of Iranian weakness.

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Speaking to ANI, Rubin asserted that the rescue mission was a feat no other military on earth could achieve, regardless of political leanings toward the Trump administration. By successfully operating against a "formidable" adversary, Rubin argued that the U.S. has proven Iran's military might is largely an illusion. "The fact that we were able to do this... shows just how potent the American military is and how empty and what a paper tiger Iran's military is," he stated.

A Display of 'Unmatched' US Capability

Rubin emphasised that the technical and tactical precision required for such a deep-territory rescue remains an exclusive capability of the United States.

The rescue unfolded after Iranian forces shot down the American aircraft on April 3 during escalating hostilities that have drawn in the United States and its allies against Tehran's military capabilities.

US forces mounted a complex search-and-rescue mission involving dozens of aircraft and special operations units deep inside hostile territory. Officials confirmed that one crew member, the pilot, was quickly recovered by helicopter, while a second, the weapons systems officer, evaded capture for nearly 48 hours before being extracted in a subsequent operation that fused intelligence, deception and military precision.

Rubin's remarks underscored the rarity and difficulty of such missions. "There is no other military in the world, whether you like Donald Trump or dislike Donald Trump, that could stage a rescue like the United States just staged," he said, highlighting a capability unmatched by other nations.

According to Rubin, the United States' ability to carry out such a deep-penetration rescue reflects the potency and reach of its armed forces. "The fact that we were able to do this against a much more formidable ally shows just how potent the American military is and how empty and what a paper tiger Iran's military is," he said, framing the operation as not just a tactical success but a symbolic demonstration of US power.

A Wake-Up Call for India

The successful extraction has sent shockwaves through the international community, prompting Rubin to call for a recalibration of how global powers--specifically India--view military capability and diplomatic alliances.

Rubin acknowledged legitimate frustrations regarding the surge in energy prices following President Trump's unilateral decision to go to war. However, he urged Indian leadership to look beyond economic grievances. "One thing I think the Indian discourse gets wrong is that certainly the Indians are right to complain about the rise in energy prices, especially since they had no say, given the unilateral action of Donald Trump's decision to go to war," he said, referring to criticism within India about the economic fallout.

Rubin warned that as India ascends as a global power, it will inevitably face heightened hostility from neighbours like Pakistan and China. "But, there needs to be much greater discussion within India about what India is going to do to achieve the capabilities which America has now demonstrated because the fact of the matter is, as India rises as an economic power and frankly as a global power, the knives are going to be out in Pakistan, in China and elsewhere. India can't get caught simply hand-wringing and discussing endlessly about international law when it also needs to develop its military capability."

Turkey's Alleged Role Sparks NATO Concerns

The most explosive revelation from Rubin involves the origin of the weapon that downed the American jet. He pointed to intensifying rumours that the missile used by Iran was not an indigenous weapon, but one supplied by Turkey. If confirmed, Rubin warned this would represent a massive diplomatic shift. "The last point, which has come under discussion, is truly interesting and, in many ways, could be a diplomatic game-changer. There are a lot of rumours now that the missile which shot down the American F-15 was provided by Turkey to Iran. It wasn't an indigenous Iranian missile. And if this is confirmed, then there is going to be an even greater crisis within NATO," he said, pointing to potential fractures in alliance cohesion should the allegation gain credence. (ANI)