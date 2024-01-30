Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Australian news channel sparks outrage after controversial photo edit of MP; public outcry demands answers

    The 9News Melbourne channel is under fire for its over-the-top body-shaming photo edit of a female MP. The controversy has created an uproar on social media where women are demanding accountability for the sexualization of the women MP for views.

    Australian news channel sparks outrage after controversial photo edit of MP; public outcry demands answers avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 7:19 PM IST

    Australia's 9News Melbourne which is part of the Nine Network Australia came under fire after resorting to distortion of a Female MP's image for more views. The 9News Melbourne while reporting on Georgie Purcell used an edited thumbnail in a way that has deeply distributed the upper house member of the Victorian state parliament.

    Georgie Purcell took to platform X to expose the 9News Melbourne office. She uploaded a normal picture of her and the side of it, the distorted heavily edited picture used in the 9News Melbourne thumbnail. The latter one purposely enlarged her body size and cut her dress from the middle for more views.

    The Victorian state parliament member called out the news network for their body shaming photo. The controversy has created an uproar on social media where women have poured their anger and asked tough questions regarding the sexualization of the Women MP pics through an edit.

    Georgie Purcell said, “I endured a lot yesterday. But having my body and outfit photoshopped by a media outlet was not on my bingo card. Note the enlarged boobs and outfit to be made more revealing. Can't imagine this happening to a male MP. What gives?” She also said, “I imagine that if AI spat out a picture of Jacinta Allan in a crop top they would have noticed that but they don't with me. These are things that would never happen to our male colleagues, ever.”

    The 9News Melbourne office termed their conduct as a graphic error and revealed, “As is common practice, the image was resized to fit our specs. During that process, the automation by Photoshop created an image that was not consistent with the original. This did not meet the high editorial standards we have and for that, we apologise to Ms. Purcell unreservedly.”

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2024, 7:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Culinary Catastrophe: Paris resto gem plunges into chaos as 1.6 million wine heist shakes the City of Lights avv

    Culinary Catastrophe: Paris resto gem plunges into chaos as $1.6 million wine heist shakes the City of Lights

    Scientists channel Harry Potter magic! Invisibility cloak with traits of chameleon, glass frog & more created snt

    Scientists channel Harry Potter magic; make 'invisibility cloak' with traits of chameleon, glass frog & more

    Nancy Pelosi's fuming remark to Pro-Palestine protesters ignites outrage, shouts 'Go Back to China' (WATCH) avv

    Nancy Pelosi's fuming remark to Pro-Palestine protesters ignites outrage, shouts 'Go Back to China' (WATCH)

    Islamophobic incidents surge amid Israel-Hamas conflict: US grapples with disturbing rise in anti-muslim tone avv

    Islamophobic incidents surge amid Israel-Hamas conflict: US grapples with disturbing rise in anti-muslim tone

    BREAKING: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh says 'examining' Paris proposal for Gaza truce avv

    BREAKING: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh says 'examining' Paris proposal for Gaza truce

    Recent Stories

    Kangana Ranaut supports Elon Musk's human brain chip implant; compares it to 'Satyaug' technology; Read more ATG

    Kangana Ranaut supports Elon Musk's human brain chip implant; compares it to 'Satyaug' technology; Read more

    Antarctica to Greenland: 7 pristine places on Earth ATG

    Antarctica to Greenland: 7 pristine places on Earth

    Corruption Perception Index 2023: India ranks 93rd, allies with nations for global anti-corruption efforts AJR

    Corruption Perception Index 2023: India ranks 93rd, allies with nations for global anti-corruption efforts

    Culinary Catastrophe: Paris resto gem plunges into chaos as 1.6 million wine heist shakes the City of Lights avv

    Culinary Catastrophe: Paris resto gem plunges into chaos as $1.6 million wine heist shakes the City of Lights

    Baba Ramdev's Vrikshasana wax statue unveiled by Madame Tussauds New York (WATCH) snt

    Baba Ramdev's Vrikshasana wax statue unveiled by Madame Tussauds New York (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon