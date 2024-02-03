Australian man asserts ownership of Bitcoin invention, UK court set to decide on claim

In a turn of events, an Australian man boldly declared himself the inventor of Bitcoin, thrusting the cryptocurrency world into skepticism. The saga now unfolds in a UK court, where the legitimacy of the claim is set to be scrutinized and decided upon.

Bitcoin has been a raging phenomenon ever since its introduction nearly a decade and a half ago. However, no one has been able to unearth the person or group behind the cryptocurrency invention. It is claimed that a man named Satoshi Nakamoto invented it but the identity and information remains a mystery.

An Australian computer scientist Craig Wright declared himself Satoshi Nakamoto and claimed the invention of Bitcoin. The claim was first made in 2016 and Craig Wright has been rampantly showcasing himself as the mastermind behind cryptocurrency. He also constantly sued other cryptocurrency developers over patency.

Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA), a non-profit organization that works towards keeping cryptocurrency technology open to all and against any patenting has filed a lawsuit against Craig Wright in London. They also called him Faketoshi citing his claims of being Satoshi Nakamoto are fake.

The organization revealed, “The very concept of Bitcoin from the beginning was open source. It raises a reasonable question: is Satoshi Nakamoto the kind of person who would sue people for (re)publishing the white paper? We think obviously not.”

Crypto Open Patent Alliance has also brought cryptocurrency heavyweights into the fight against Craig Wright. Coinbase and Block, which specializes in digital payments are backing COPA. Amidst the drama, JP Morgan CEO claimed that Satoshi Nakamoto is now going to erase Bitcoin causing panic among the cryptocurrency holders.

The UK Court in London has accepted the lawsuit from Crypto Open Patent Alliance and the hearing is set to begin on Monday. Though, Craig Wright claims to have evidence on the invention of Bitcoin, the Crypto Open Patent Alliance believes that the Australian computer scientist forged documents to present the fake evidence.