Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Australian billionaire reveals ambitious blueprint for 'Titanic II' launch in 2027, Promises water superiority

    Australian billionaire Clive Palmer has revealed his intention to build a replica of the legendary Titanic cruise ship, with plans to set sail in 2027, amidst global delays. Clive Palmer has reignited his interest after the lockdown, and industry-related setbacks.

    Australian billionaire reveals ambitious blueprint for 'Titanic II' launch in 2027, Promises water superiority avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 5:15 PM IST

    Australian mining billionaire Clive Palmer has reignited his ambition to construct a replica of the iconic Titanic cruise ship, as reported by CNN. Palmer, who initially unveiled the project in 2012 and revived it in 2018, revealed his renewed commitment to the endeavor during an event at the Sydney Opera House.

    The billionaire's company, Blue Star Line, aims to begin construction on the Titanic II and set sail in June 2027, following unexpected global delays. Palmer described enthusiasm for the project's revival, expressing, "Let the journey begin," in a press release.

    Despite setbacks caused by government lockdowns impacting the cruise industry, Palmer remains confident in assembling a team of top ship-builders, designers, and engineers to ensure the ship's superiority over its predecessor. Palmer underlined that the new vessel would be "far, far superior to the original," according to local media reports.

    Tenders are currently being sought to identify a suitable shipbuilder by the year's end, with construction slated to commence in 2025. The Titanic II is expected to accommodate 2,345 passengers across nine decks, with almost half of the cabins reserved for first-class travelers.

    Remaining faithful to the original ship's design, Titanic II will feature identical interiors, including a ballroom, swimming pool, and Turkish baths. Palmer also emphasized the enduring legacy of the Titanic, describing it as "the ship of dreams" and underscoring the vessel's historic significance.

    Estimated to cost between $500 million and $1 billion, the 56,000-tonne Titanic II represents a monumental undertaking for Palmer and his team. Beyond its symbolic value, Palmer views the project as a testament to the importance of peace-building efforts, countering the ease of war with the determination required for peace.

    The maiden voyage of Titanic II is slated to retrace the path of the original 1912 voyage, from Southampton to New York City, marking a tribute to maritime history. As preparations for the ambitious venture continue, the world eagerly anticipates Palmer's vision of Titanic II.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2024, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UK's new extremism definition unveiled amid alarming surge in hate crimes targeting Jews and muslims avv

    UK's new extremism definition unveiled amid alarming surge in hate crimes targeting Jews and muslims

    Pakistan announces closure of Narcotics control ministry office to ease burden on national exchequer avv

    Pakistan announces closure of Narcotics control ministry office to ease burden on national exchequer

    TikTok CEO reaches out to American users after House vote on potential banning of app

    'Make your voices heard...' TikTok CEO reaches out to American users after House vote (WATCH)

    US House passes Bill that could ban Chinese app TikTok AJR

    US House passes Bill that could ban Chinese app TikTok

    Boeing falls further behind Airbus as troubles deepen, Market valuation hits record gap avv

    Boeing falls further behind Airbus as troubles deepen, Market valuation hits record gap

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif, celebs linked with IPL teams RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif, celebs linked with IPL teams

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Shocking....' BJP's Anil Antony slams Anto Antony over Pulwama attack remark anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Shocking....' BJP's Anil Antony slams Anto Antony over Pulwama attack remark

    Badminton PV Sindhu crashes out of All England Open after defeat to An Se-young in second round osf

    PV Sindhu crashes out of All England Open after defeat to An Se-young in second round

    Holi 2024: 7 ways to protect your skin from harsh chemicals rkn

    Holi 2024: 7 ways to protect your skin from harsh chemicals

    UK's new extremism definition unveiled amid alarming surge in hate crimes targeting Jews and muslims avv

    UK's new extremism definition unveiled amid alarming surge in hate crimes targeting Jews and muslims

    Recent Videos

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon