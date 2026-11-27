President Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for Florida, fast-tracking FEMA funding for residents and businesses affected by weeks of record-setting rain and flooding that devastated many parts of the state since late October.

Florida [US], November 27 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) officially signed a major disaster declaration for Florida to release immediate federal emergency relief following weeks of severe storms and record-setting flooding across the state. Joined by Representative Lois Frankel and members of the Palm Beach County Board of Commissioners, Trump announced the release of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds to assist residents affected by continuous rainfall that began in late October.

"I'm pleased to announce that I have officially approved major disaster declarations for FEMA and emergency relief funding for the state of Florida in the wake of the severe storms and flooding that ravaged the state since October," Trump said during a Thanksgiving call alongside First Lady Melania Trump with US military personnel from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Describing the relentless weather as "record-setting rains" that left many parts of Florida "beaten up pretty badly," the president noted that the rainfall had finally subsided and immediate federal funding was being deployed. Trump emphasised that the administration is fast-tracking the financial aid after hearing from local leaders about the urgent needs of displaced and struggling residents. "We are expediting the funding for purposes of people. Lois was telling me that some of the people, they're desperate. They have no money, and we have to get it out. So we're going to expedite it. It's going to be in your hands very quickly," Trump added.

The president also credited bipartisan coordination across state and federal officials for advancing the relief request, noting he had personally surveyed the damage. "We worked also in conjunction with Byron and with Ron DeSantis. They know about it very well and called and requested it, in addition to your two great senators. Everybody is very happy to get it so quickly. I was down, I saw it myself," he said.

The approval followed bipartisan advocacy by Florida’s congressional delegation and local elected officials, who had gathered at a press conference earlier on Tuesday urging federal action ahead of Thanksgiving. In a statement released by her office, Congresswoman Lois Frankel welcomed the decision, noting that hundreds of Florida families lost their homes, vehicles, and personal belongings in the flooding. "The President’s approval of this Major Disaster Declaration is welcome news and will help get our families and small businesses the resources they desperately need to recover and rebuild," Frankel said, thanking Trump, Palm Beach County Administrator Joe Abruzzo, local leaders, and the state's congressional delegation for their efforts.

Palm Beach County officials estimate that $53 million in disaster assistance is required countywide, comprising nearly $35 million for individual and family recovery and more than $18 million to help local governments cover emergency response and cleanup costs. With the declaration in place, eligible residents, businesses, and municipalities can now access FEMA Individual Assistance grants for temporary housing, emergency home repairs, and damaged vehicles or essential belongings, alongside FEMA Public Assistance reimbursements for debris removal and emergency protective measures, as well as low-interest Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and small businesses.