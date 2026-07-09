Former Australian PM Scott Morrison labelled the Australia-India relationship a vital 'strategic anchor' for Indo-Pacific security, praising the growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that extends to technology and industrial integration.

A 'Strategic Anchor' for the Indo-Pacific

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday labelled the bilateral relationship between Australia and India a vital "strategic anchor" for the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region, emphasising that both nations share deeply rooted leadership responsibilities.

Speaking with ANI, in response to the India-Australia CEO Forum and Economic Roadmap Business Reception in Melbourne, Morrison lauded the growth of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, pointing to an expanding alignment that now goes far beyond traditional diplomacy into advanced technological cooperation and industrial integration. "The Australia-India relationship is vital to the security of the Indo-Pacific region," Morrison stated, adding, "It provides a strategic anchor. We have leadership responsibilities that we must continue to share, and our comprehensive strategic partnership reflects that."

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Bipartisan Support and Future Growth

The former Prime Minister emphasised that the current robust state of ties is built on a strong bipartisan consensus within Australia. He credited his own past administration with elevating the relationship to its current historic heights alongside Prime Minister Modi, while expressing satisfaction that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government has seamlessly maintained that momentum. "This relationship is only going to get stronger," Morrison said, noting the long-term economic and industrial implications of their current ties. "The Prime Minister's visit here to Melbourne is incredibly important. Equally, there is a technology sharing, a scale, and an industrial supply chain relationship with India."

Personal Rapport Between Leaders

The remarks also offered a brief window into the close personal rapport between the two leaders, which helped catalyse the diplomatic shift during Morrison's time in office. Recalling a meeting with Modi in New Delhi just a few months prior, the former Australian leader expressed his gratitude for the Indian Prime Minister's personal invitation to reconnect in Melbourne. "I saw Prime Minister Modi in Delhi a few months back and it was wonderful to see him again and be able to spend a lot more time here and it was very generous of him to invite me to Melbourne to do that. It is always good to see him. He is always full of ideas, energy and it was wonderful to be part of that again with him," he said.

PM Modi Bolsters Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday joined his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, at the India-Australia CEO Forum and Economic Roadmap Business Reception, as part of efforts to bolster bilateral trade and strategic relations during the second leg of his three-nation visit. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "The presence of all of you is a symbol of our shared confidence and shared aspirations. Today, the world is going through a period of uncertainty, supply chain disruptions, and an energy crisis. At such a time, it is both natural and necessary for India and Australia to move forward as natural and trusted partners. Over the past few years, we have built a strong framework for future cooperation by combining the capabilities of both countries."

The Prime Minister, who landed in Australia on Wednesday after concluding his visit to Indonesia, was accorded a grand reception by the Indian diaspora in Melbourne. (ANI)